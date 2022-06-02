New Bill Undermines Fundamental Property Rights

The New Service Entity bill introduced by the government is an unacceptable erosion of community property rights, says Communities 4 Local Democracy He hapori mō te Manapori.

The bill outlines the removal of all rights and obligation from asset owners, proposing instead a ‘tangible expression of ownership that is recognisable by communities and territorial authorities’.

C4LD Chair and Manawatu District Mayor Helen Worboys said that in reality the ‘tangible expression’ offered none of the recognisable aspects of ownership.

“All through this process we’ve been concerned that this was a taking of community property with no compensation, and with the introduction of this bill we can see this set out in black and white.

“While the bill talks about a ‘tangible expression of ownership’, later it says that the ‘owners’ have no right, title, or interest in the assets, security, debts or liabilities’ of the company.

“We don’t understand how this form of ownership can be tangible when it comes with none of the rights and responsibilities that property rights would normally confer.

“It is a significant erosion of those fundamental rights.

“Communities 4 Local Democracy will continue to call for better water reform that works for all New Zealanders.

“Our submission to the select committee will present a far more credible effective set of reform proposals that would achieve the desired policy outcomes whilst respecting community property rights.

‘It is possible to do achieve both goals despite the views of the Government.”

