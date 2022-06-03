Council Services On Queen’s Birthday - Monday 6 June

Council’s Blenheim office will be closed from 5.00 pm on Friday 3 June and reopen on Tuesday 7 June at 8.00 am.

Please note that the Blenheim Customer Service Centre is also closed on Wednesdays between 12.30 pm and 1.30 pm.

Opening times for transfer stations, the Resource Recovery Centre, Greenwaste Acceptance Facility and the landfill on Queen’s Birthday are:

Transfer stations

Blenheim

Monday 6 June - 8.00 am to 4.30 pm

Picton

Monday 6 June - 8.00 am to 4.00 pm

Havelock

Monday 6 June - 8.00 am to 2.00 pm

Rai Valley, Seddon and Wairau Valley transfer stations will be closed on Monday 6 June.

Resource Recovery Centre and Greenwaste Acceptance Facility

Monday 6 June - 8.00 am to 4.30 pm

Landfill

Monday 6 June - 8.00 am to 12.00 pm

Kerbside rubbish and recycling collections

Rubbish bags and recycling crates normally collected on Mondays will be collected on Tuesday 7 June.

Please make sure your bag and crate is out on the kerb by 7.30 am.

Marlborough District Libraries

Marlborough District Library (Blenheim) and Picton Library and Service Centre will be open as usual over the weekend but will be closed on Monday 6 June.

Bus services

Bus services will not operate on Queen’s Birthday. Normal services resume on Tuesday 7 June.

ENDS

