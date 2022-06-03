Council Services On Queen’s Birthday - Monday 6 June
Council’s Blenheim office will be closed from 5.00 pm on Friday 3 June and reopen on Tuesday 7 June at 8.00 am.
Please note that the Blenheim Customer Service Centre is also closed on Wednesdays between 12.30 pm and 1.30 pm.
Opening times for transfer stations, the Resource Recovery Centre, Greenwaste Acceptance Facility and the landfill on Queen’s Birthday are:
Transfer stations
Blenheim
Monday 6 June - 8.00 am to 4.30 pm
Picton
Monday 6 June - 8.00 am to 4.00 pm
Havelock
Monday 6 June - 8.00 am to 2.00 pm
Rai Valley, Seddon and Wairau Valley transfer stations will be closed on Monday 6 June.
Resource Recovery Centre and Greenwaste Acceptance Facility
Monday 6 June - 8.00 am to 4.30 pm
Landfill
Monday 6 June - 8.00 am to 12.00 pm
Kerbside rubbish and recycling collections
Rubbish bags and recycling crates normally collected on Mondays will be collected on Tuesday 7 June.
Please make sure your bag and crate is out on the kerb by 7.30 am.
Marlborough District Libraries
Marlborough District Library (Blenheim) and Picton Library and Service Centre will be open as usual over the weekend but will be closed on Monday 6 June.
Bus services
Bus services will not operate on Queen’s Birthday. Normal services resume on Tuesday 7 June.
