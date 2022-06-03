Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Plan To Support Growth Of Ōtūmoetai Peninsula Ready For Public Feedback

Friday, 3 June 2022, 5:23 pm
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

Community feedback will help to shape the future of the Ōtūmoetai Peninsula.

Tauranga residents are invited to check-out Tauranga City Council’s draft 30-year plan to support population growth in the suburbs of Ōtūmoetai, Matua, Brookfield, Bellevue and Judea.

Take me to the future: Ōtūmoetai 2050 collected community feedback from March to April this year using interactive online maps to develop a plan that would support growth in the area, with a particular focus on ensuring the area has enough houses, suitable ways for people to get around and spaces to support community wellbeing.

Tauranga is projected to grow by around 78,500 residents by 2063, which will require around 34,400 new homes to be built.

Commission Chair Anne Tolley thanked participants for their feedback on what they like about the area and what they want to see in the future in Ōtūmoetai, Matua, Brookfield, Bellevue and Judea – areas that are expected to see big changes over the next 30 years.

“Growth will occur across the city, but particularly across the Ōtūmoetai Peninsula, because its central location and proximity to the water, green spaces, and commercial/retail centres make it a great place to live,” Anne says.

“Right now, we are keen to get peoples’ feedback on where growth should occur on the Ōtūmoetai Peninsula and how we support that growth and the wellbeing of communities, now and in the future.”

Central government policy requires the council to enable more housing to be built within the city’s existing footprint through greater housing density (the number of homes per hectare) and increased building heights. Future changes to Tauranga’s City Plan would enable this.

The council has identified a number of key themes and projects which respond to the matters people have raised, as well as other important initiatives for the area. The projects involved have been laid out on three interactive maps based on future land use (liveable neighbourhoods), movement (connected neighbourhoods) and amenities (healthy neighbourhoods).

“Specifically, we want to create liveable neighbourhoods that allow people to live close to places that meet their daily needs, such as local shopping centres, parks and reserves, schools, employment and access to public transport,” Anne says. “And we’re looking to provide more housing choice by allowing for townhouses and apartments in Brookfield, Cherrywood, Bureta and along Ōtūmoetai Road.

“We also need to create connected neighbourhoods that provide options for how we move around and get where we want to go, while reducing our reliance on private vehicles.”

Another key goal is to create neighbourhoods that support a healthy environment and healthy communities by enabling people to be active in their neighbourhood, use the spaces around them and connect with others.

Residents can give their feedback on the draft 30-year plan up until 3 July using the interactive maps. To take part, click on the map icons to read about the key future projects, then ‘like’/’dislike’ them. People can also join the discussion (by adding comments/suggestions), or fill-in the short survey alongside the maps. Residents and community groups are also welcome to email or post their feedback to the project team.

The feedback provided will be used to refine the draft plan, which is also known as a ‘spatial plan’. The final plan will be shared later this year. 
 

Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
