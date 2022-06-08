Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Leo Molloy Says Council Budget Will Cripple Aucklanders

Wednesday, 8 June 2022, 4:00 pm
Press Release: Leo Molloy

Mayoral candidate Leo Molloy says the passing of Phil Goff’s last Auckland council budget highlights perfectly how out-of-touch many of its councillors have become.

“As confirmed in the latest Ipsos New Zealand Issues Monitor, 56% of Kiwis believe that the cost of living is the top issue that we face. The price of everyday goods is rapidly rising, and many Auckland families are struggling to get by – Council’s number one priority right now should be helping them.

“Instead the Council has chosen to again raid the wallets of Aucklanders and voted in favour of a 5.6% rate rise, introduced a new ‘climate levy’, locked in more reckless and unnecessary debt and waste and accepted the Government’s Three Waters bribe money.

“Auckland Council’s debt currently stands at $11.5 billion and Phil Goff seems determined to sit by and let it continue to balloon before he jets off to London. What is most concerning, however, is that there is no plan to deal with the looming crisis to our city’s capital spending and operating costs. Officials at the Council have warned that over the next three years, $250 million of capital spending and $450 million of operating costs will need to be cut.

“I am extremely disappointed that Efeso Collins has decided to support this Budget. It just highlights that a vote for him will mean more of the same failed and reckless policies from Auckland Council that have put the city in this mess.

“A vote this September can change things. I am putting forward a real plan for positive change that will get our city back on track and unleash Auckland’s potential as we recover from the events of the past two years.

“My plan will scrap the Regional Fuel Tax to ease the cost of living, stop the planned spend of $2 billion of cycleways to free up funds for more important projects, conduct an independent audit of all Council Controlled Organisations (CCOs) to put an end to the reckless waste, and introduce strict measures for accountability to make sure that bureaucrats are finally held responsible for their actions," says Leo.

