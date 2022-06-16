Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Cheaper Bus Fares On The Way For Greater Christchurch

Thursday, 16 June 2022, 5:35 pm
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

Environment Canterbury councillors have today agreed a budget and workplan that balances community expectations on affordability with the need to act on climate change – including a trial for much cheaper public transport in a bid to make it cheaper for people to travel in a way that reduces overall transport emissions.

As a result of the effects of COVID-19, recovery from significant flooding in the region in May 2021 and an increasing need for action in response to climate change, the plan contains variations to what was initially set out for Year 2 (2022/23) in the Council Long-Term Plan 2021-31.

Environment Canterbury Chair Jenny Hughey said an important consideration for councillors was the changing economic and social environment, and the ability of the community to pay for everything that needs to be done.

"We heard from the community that you do want us to take action to respond to climate change – whether it’s protection from the increased frequency and severity of floods, or reducing our transport emissions – but that times are financially tight at the moment.

“I am very pleased with the agreement from Council to respond to the climate emergency and address emissions through agreeing a new fare structure for public transport. This collective investment delivers better outcomes for the community and our environment," she said.

"I want our ratepayers to start to think about the collective good and the value that comes from us all contributing our part. For example, each person might pay a small portion of the cost of flood recovery, reducing the likelihood and potential impact of significant flood events. In this case, everyone benefits as infrastructure, livelihoods and lives are protected.

“It’s the same with pest control, and the preservation and restoration of habitats. We all benefit from work that means our native species can thrive and birdsong returns to our urban areas.

“It is a balancing act. We have kept social equity at the forefront, through agreeing on a new public transport fare structure and finding ways to reduce the rates increase as much as possible, while not taking our eye of the huge task ahead of us in the region.

"And we couldn’t have done it without the quality of the input from our Papatipu Rūnanga partners, organisations we work with, and the more than 2800 people who made submissions – thank you,” Chair Hughey said.

At a Council meeting on Thursday 16 June, the Canterbury Regional Council (Environment Canterbury) adopted its Annual Plan | Mahere ā Tau 2022/23, setting out what activities it would deliver and how they would be funded.

New bus fare structure 
There will be a two-year trial of new bus fares for Greater Christchurch, beginning in February 2023. For existing Zones 1 and 2 and 3, this will comprise a $1 targeted flat fare for those aged under 25, tertiary students, Total Mobility card holders and Community Services Card holders; and a $2 flat fare for everyone else.

The ferry service will offer a targeted flat fare of $2 for the groups noted above, and a $4 fare for everyone else.

This represents a fare reduction for all bus users, targeting an increase in the use of public transport and thereby a reduction in vehicle emissions and traffic congestion.

“We have heard the repeated calls from our community to make it easier for people to choose to travel using public transport,” Chair Hughey said.

“Our trial of reduced fares will provide an incentive for people to give the bus a go.

“More people using the bus is one way we can reduce our greenhouse gas emissions from transport, especially as we introduce more electric buses to our fleet. Fewer private vehicles on the road means less congestion.”

Flood recovery and protection
Flood recovery work resulting from the May 2021 flood event is estimated to cost about $20 million, with about $7.5 million funded from the Government's National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

We will fund the remainder by borrowing up to $12.2 million in years 2 and 3 of the Long-Term Plan, to be repaid by general rates over 10 years.

“Our decision to fund recovery and repairs following last year’s devastating flood event through general rates reflects the value we all get from this protection,” Chair Hughey said. “Our flood defences offer protection for vital infrastructure and community assets as well as people and property during severe events.”

Climate Change levy
To accelerate action in response to climate change Environment Canterbury will work with the community to develop funding principles and prioritise initiatives.

The climate change levy itself will not be included in this Annual Plan | Mahere ā Tau 2022/23.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Environment Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Price Tag For Closer US Military Ties


So far, the closer military relationship envisaged by Jacinda Ardern and Joseph Biden at their recent White House meeting has been analysed mainly in terms of what this means for our supposedly “independent” foreign policy. Not much attention has been paid to what having more interoperable defence forces might mean for the New Zealand taxpayer...
More>>



 
 


Travel: Pre-departure Tests Removed From June 20
Travellers to New Zealand will no longer need a COVID-19 pre-departure test from 11.59pm Monday 20 June, COVID-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall announced today... More>>


Pharmac: Announces First Round Of Medicine Funding Decisions Following $191m Budget Increase
Pharmac today announces the first round of changes to medicines funding following its $191 million pharmaceutical budget increase over the next two years... More>>

Government: PM Ardern Shares Warm Meeting With Samoa PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had a warm and productive meeting with Samoa Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa in Wellington, today... More>>




Economy: Global Challenges Reflected In March Quarter GDP
The volatile global situation has been reflected in today’s quarterly GDP figures, although strong annual growth shows New Zealand is still well positioned to deal with the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Statistics: Current Account Deficit Continues To Widen
The seasonally adjusted current account deficit widened to $8.5 billion in the March 2022 quarter, from $6.6 billion in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

Judge Frances Eivers: Role Of Children's Commissioner Under Threat
How can we trust our democratic process when people’s voices are ignored?
Against the will of the public, Parliament’s Social Services and Community Select Committee has pushed the Oversight... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 