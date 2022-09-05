Funding Available For Local Arts Groups And Projects

If you are part of a local art group or creative project within the Coromandel, you could qualify for a helping hand with funding from the Creative Communities Scheme.

Applications open today, Monday 5 September and close on Friday 30 September 2022.

Nearly $35,000 is available in this funding round for projects and activities that will take place between 1 November 2022 and 1 November 2023.

The scheme, backed by Creative New Zealand, aims to increase participation in the arts, broaden the range and diversity of the arts available to communities, and enhance and strengthen the local arts sector.

Funding is awarded to projects rather than people undertaking the project and applications must meet one or more of the scheme’s criteria:

Broad community involvement - The project will create opportunities for local communities to engage with and participate in arts activities.

- The project will create opportunities for local communities to engage with and participate in arts activities. Diversity - The project will support the diverse arts and cultural traditions of local communities, enriching and promoting their uniqueness and cultural diversity.

- The project will support the diverse arts and cultural traditions of local communities, enriching and promoting their uniqueness and cultural diversity. Young people - The project will enable and encourage young people (under 18 years) to engage with and actively participate in the arts.

Our Council administers the funding based on decisions made by the He Mana Toi Moehau Trust/Creative Coromandel Board, made up of representatives from across our district. They will assess the applications on Tuesday 25 October 2022.

Apply now

© Scoop Media

