Clubs Say Council Fees Will Discourage Parents From Enrolling Kids In Sport

Tuesday, 6 September 2022, 1:43 pm
Grass roots rugby is in decline. Clubs say that dwindling player numbers are likely caused by the large price tag Wellington councils are charging sports codes, clubs and schools to use sports grounds and facilities.

Rugby coach Warren Bradshaw knows the strain families and individuals are under to pay large subs. Warren just finished a successful season as head coach of a grade winning Colts team.

Bradshaw has seen first-hand the impact high fees are having on the game in his three years of club rugby and many years coaching college 1st IV teams. For many families, it’s getting harder to keep their kids active.

“Sport is a huge part of cultural connection, but genuinely, there are kids that get put off playing because they simply can’t afford to pay. Money’s tight.”

Bradshaw says there can be disharmony amongst schools, players, and coaches due to the stress of getting expensive council fees in on time.

“In college sports I was being hassled by sports co-ordinators to chase kids for subs. It’s an impossible situation; it shouldn’t be the kids’ responsiblity to go to the parents for fees.”

Bradshaw says that even at club level, where senior players are responsible for their own fees, it’s hard to find the money for subs if you’re a student or on an apprentice wage.

“You know at the end of the season that there will be two or three guys who haven’t paid, or who are paying a minimimal drip-feed because that’s all they can afford.”

“I see the numbers are dropping, and I’d hate to think it’s the fees that are putting them off,” says Bradshaw.

Clubs and their players are currently telling candidates in the local body elections that they want fees lowered, as part of a wider campaign in the Wellington region.

Affordable Sports for Greater Wellington is pushing for Councils to undertake a review of unfair sports ground charges. Up to 60 percent of a player’s fees go towards charges from Councils for the maintenance of grounds which are used by the general public as well as sports teams.

Players and clubs say it’s a significant issue for them and in October’s local body elections they will vote for candidates who commit to undertaking a review of sports fees in their area if elected. To read more about the campaign, go to http://www.affordablesports.nz/.

