Severe Sentence Handed Down For Double Dog Attack

In a decision in the Manukau District Court, Judge Philip Recordon has handed out one of the severest sentences to date in an Auckland Council dog prosecution case, to the owner of two dogs who caused serious injuries on two separate occasions to two separate individuals.

Aaron Walker Falanisese, 22, received six months community detention for the first attack and a further six months community detention for the second, to be served concurrently. A curfew condition was imposed from 7pm to 7am to allow Mr Falanisese to attend work.

He was also ordered to pay reparation of $9500 to the victims for emotional harm.

“The safety and welfare of residents is our top priority; prosecuting is the last resort. But we will not hesitate to act if necessary and again remind dog owners of their responsibilities,” says Auckland Council’s Animal Management Manager Auckland Council Elly Waitoa.

