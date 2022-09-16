Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Statement from Police following sentencing of Zane Wallace

Friday, 16 September 2022, 1:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Whanganui Police acknowledge the sentencing of Zane Wallace today in relation to the death of Jasmine Wilson.

Wallace plead guilty to murder earlier this year in July, almost three years after Jasmine’s death on August 2, 2019.

Detective Senior Sergeant Phil Taylor is relieved that the distress of a court process following the brutal death of a loved one is finally over for Jasmine’s family.

“Although nothing can make right the horrendous actions that lead to Jasmine’s death, I hope this give them a sense of closure”

“Her death was a result of violence inflicted by someone that ultimately should have loved and respected her and failed in the worst way.”

“She was a much-loved daughter and mother of two and my heart goes out to her loved ones as they begin their next chapter without Jasmine.”

“At the time of Jasmine’s death, Whanganui was brought together to hikoi for change, and I sincerely hope that this sentencing is a reminder to keep that sentiment foremost in our minds

Whanganui Police continue to work with Tupoho Iwi to increase confidence within the community to report episodes of family harm, reduce family harm and the seriousness of offending and re-victimisation.

“We have seen an increase in the confidence of victims to speak out and a community that is less tolerant of family violence and more prepared to call for help, giving Police and our partner agencies a greater opportunity to reduce and prevent harm.”

Anyone that faces violence in their home is encouraged to contact Police.

