Bystander Sought, Courtenay Place Incident

Police are investigating a serious stabbing incident on Courtney Place, Wellington, over the weekend and are looking to identify a bystander we believe can assist us.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning (25 September 2022) around 4.10am.

A man has left a bar on Courtney Place and had an altercation with a group of unknown people. During the incident the man was stabbed and suffered a serious injury.

He remains in Wellington Hospital in a stable condition.

Police have been reviewing CCTV footage in the area, and we believe there was a woman who was filming the incident. She is not involved in any way but we would like to speak with her as we believe she may be able to assist our investigation.

We have CCTV footage of the woman but would like to appeal to her or anyone who knows her to contact Police on 105 quoting file number 220925/5037.

Police are following lines of enquiry in relation to this incident and encourage anyone who has any information relating to this matter to contact Police on the above information.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

