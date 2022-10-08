New Masterton District Council Progress Results Released

Masterton District Council has today released progress results for its newly elected Council, following this year’s Local Elections.

They are:

· Mayor: Gary Caffell

· Masterton Whakaoriori General Ward Councillors: Bex Johnson, Tom Hullena, Tim Nelson, and Craig Bowyer.

· At Large Councillors: David Holmes, Stella Lennox, and Brent Goodwin.

They join Masterton Whakaoriori Māori Ward new Councillor Marama Tuuta, who stood unopposed.

The voter return at the time the progress report was released was 41.43%, being 8,343 votes, excluding votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.

Elected to Masterton Trust Lands Trust were Bex Johnson, Monique Kloeg, Christine Brewster, and Isabella McClymont.

Elected to Masterton Comunity Trust were Bex Johnson, Leanne Southey, Lucy Griffiths, Karl Taucher, Mena Antonio, and Don Baskerville.

Montfort Trimble Foundation results were finalised before the election, when candidates Kirsty McCarthy and Grant Perry stood unopposed.

Full final results are expected to be available from 14 October. The new Masterton District Council’s inaugural meeting will be held on Wednesday 26 October 2022, where the elected members will be sworn in.

This result is based upon the counting of approximately 90% of the returned votes. The progress result does not include some special votes and votes returned today that are still in transit to the processing centre. The outcome of these elections may change once all votes have been counted.

