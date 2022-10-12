Award For Coastguard Crew Member
Wednesday, 12 October 2022, 8:57 am
Press Release: Coastguard New Zealand
Mana Coastguad’s Tara Doak has been awarded the
prestigious NZ Coastguard Trophy for Emerging (Young)
Volunteer of the Year.
She joined Coastguard
Mana in 2020 and is now Unit President, applying her
experience as a volunteer in land-based emergency response
teams to the Coastguard world.
With the backing of
Coastguard Mana volunteers, Tara has led real change over
the past year, including revamping the financial process,
developing clear repair and maintenance processes and
improving the culture of the unit. In addition to this, she
has been put forward by the regional team as a
representative on the inaugural Volunteer Leadership
Development Programme. She also sits on the Volunteer
Advisory Group for Coastguard New Zealand where she makes a
valuable contribution to help the national volunteer
strategy.
