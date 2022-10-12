Award For Coastguard Crew Member

Mana Coastguad’s Tara Doak has been awarded the prestigious NZ Coastguard Trophy for Emerging (Young) Volunteer of the Year.

She joined Coastguard Mana in 2020 and is now Unit President, applying her experience as a volunteer in land-based emergency response teams to the Coastguard world.

With the backing of Coastguard Mana volunteers, Tara has led real change over the past year, including revamping the financial process, developing clear repair and maintenance processes and improving the culture of the unit. In addition to this, she has been put forward by the regional team as a representative on the inaugural Volunteer Leadership Development Programme. She also sits on the Volunteer Advisory Group for Coastguard New Zealand where she makes a valuable contribution to help the national volunteer strategy.

