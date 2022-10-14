Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Mix Of New And Familiar Faces As Election Results Finalised

Friday, 14 October 2022, 11:00 am
Taupo District Council

With all votes counted, the 2022 Taupō District Council election results have been finalised.

There are no changes to the make-up of the council from the progress results published on Saturday 8 October. Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas returns for a fourth term with a final count of 6601 votes.

The other two mayoral candidates, Christine Rankin and Sean Wakelin, finished on 4762 and 1205 votes respectively. Christine Rankin was re-elected as a councillor.

Mr Trewavas says he is looking forward to coming together as a team with the councillors.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to represent this wonderful district for another term,” he says.

“We have a great mix of experienced councillors and new faces. They come from all walks of life which helps ensure a balance of stability and fresh ideas.

“Just like in previous years, we won’t always agree on everything, but robust, respectful and constructive discussion is all part of the process.”

Mr Trewavas says he is looking forward to seeing the completion of several projects, including the Taupō Town Centre Transformation, the new Taupō Airport terminal and the Waiora House rebuild.

The seven successful candidates for the Taupō ward are Christine Rankin, Yvonne Westerman, Kevin Taylor, Anna Park, John Williamson, Rachel Shepherd and Duncan Campbell.

In the new Te Papamārearea Māori ward, Karam Fletcher and Danny Aperahama Loughlin are the successful candidates.

Kylie Leonard for the Taupō East Rural ward and Kirsty Trueman for the Mangakino-Pouakani ward were both re-elected unopposed.

The successful candidate for the Tūrangi-Tongariro ward is Sandra Greenslade.

New councillor Karam Fletcher is one of the first councillors elected to represent Te Papamārearea Māori ward.

“I’m incredibly humbled and I’m also mindful that this is my first time standing,” Mr Fletcher says. “To get in on the first go obviously means there is a wealth of support behind me and that definitely doesn’t go unnoticed. I’m excited about the prospect of working with the other successful candidates over the next three years.

“I’ve always said it’s important to have Māori representation at the decision-making table and the Māori ward is a step in allowing that to happen. I do believe as a council we are already moving forward with the likes of the co-governance agreement with Ngāti Tūrangitukua. Ultimately, it’s what is best for our community, ensuring everyone is represented.”

On receiving the news he had been elected, he says he had “prepared for the worst but hoped for the best”.

“I was really, really happy. My wife was ecstatic and we had a few friends and whānau around to celebrate what, for me, is an amazing achievement and I’m mindful that I wouldn’t be here without all of their support.”

Another new face at the council table is Rachel Shepherd who says she felt a mixture of emotions when she found out she had been elected.

“I was really excited but also a bit nervous as well because I take the position really seriously, the responsibility of it. It was nervous excitement.

“There are a lot of projects going on and where I fit in will be somewhat dependent on what I learn as I go through the induction process. My focus has always been around supporting local business, I’m a commercial property manager, but I’m also really heavily involved in our local volunteer groups and community organisations, so that’s where my focus will be.”

The elected members come into office tomorrow, Saturday 15 October, but cannot act until they make their formal declarations at the inaugural council meeting to be held on Thursday 27 October.

View the full election results at www.taupo.govt.nz/vote22.

