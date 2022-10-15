Final Results Announced For Stratford District Council 2022 Local Elections

Stratford District Council (SDC) will welcome five new councillors to the table for the next three years after confirmation of the 2022 local election results on Friday 14 October 2022.

This new term sees a significant change to seats in comparison to the 2019 election, with three new Urban Ward councillors, one new Rural Ward councillor and the introduction of the Stratford Māori Ward councillor.

They will join the seven re-elected members to be officially welcomed and sworn in to Council at 1pm on Tuesday 25 October. The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers, 63 Miranda Street, Stratford and is open to the public.

Stratford District Council elected members for the next three years are confirmed as:

District Mayor

Neil Volzke

Stratford Māori Ward

Clive Tongaawhikau

Stratford Rural General Ward

Steve Beck

Grant Boyde

Amanda Harris

Vaughan Jones

Stratford Urban General Ward

Annette Dudley

Jono Erwood

Ellen Hall

Min McKay

John Sandford

Mathew Watt

