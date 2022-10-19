Transmission Gully Arrests
Wednesday, 19 October 2022, 11:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police have arrested 11 people after protest action
blocked the southbound lanes of Transmission Gully at
Porirua this morning.
Police received multiple calls
about 7.30, after two vans carrying protesters stopped in
the southbound lanes, blocking traffic.
"Acts like
this are not lawful, and put the lives of the protesters and
other motorists at risk.
"While Police responded
immediately and began clearing the road, some of protesters
had unfortunately glued their hands to the road, further
delaying traffic and taking up police time."
Traffic
began flowing about 9am. The 11 people arrested have been
charged with tresspass and criminal nuisance and are due to
appear in the Porirua District Court today.
As the
case is before the courts, Police cannot comment
further.
