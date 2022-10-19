Transmission Gully Arrests

Police have arrested 11 people after protest action blocked the southbound lanes of Transmission Gully at Porirua this morning.

Police received multiple calls about 7.30, after two vans carrying protesters stopped in the southbound lanes, blocking traffic.

"Acts like this are not lawful, and put the lives of the protesters and other motorists at risk.

"While Police responded immediately and began clearing the road, some of protesters had unfortunately glued their hands to the road, further delaying traffic and taking up police time."

Traffic began flowing about 9am. The 11 people arrested have been charged with tresspass and criminal nuisance and are due to appear in the Porirua District Court today.

As the case is before the courts, Police cannot comment further.

