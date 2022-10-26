Cyber Scams Awareness For Senior Kiwis

Crime Stoppers and Transparency International New Zealand want to inform and educate all senior citizens about cyber scams in Aotearoa New Zealand.

With the help of our partners, we will be running a nationwide live-streamed event that includes input from cyber experts alongside people who have been affected by cyber-crime. Speakers include Police Assistant Commissioner Sue Schwalger; CERT NZ senior threat analyst Sam Leggett; NetSafe CEO Brent Carey; Dr Jordan Alexander and ZX Security founder– Simon Howard.

The presentation will be live-streamed so everybody, regardless of their location, can build their cyber scam awareness. Those wanting to attend virtually can book through Eventbrite. The streaming link will be sent to everyone registered on the day. The event is free of charge.

Link: Cyber scams for the mature audience (free event) Tickets, Wed 02/11/2022 at 2:00 pm | Eventbrite

