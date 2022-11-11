Wet, Windy And Wild Weather For The Coromandel Expected Today

The advice from our Council's Emergency Management team is to avoid unnecessary travel today - Friday 11 November.

"Hunker down for the day folks, we are in for a wild, wet and windy Friday which will intensify through the day easing later this evening," says the head of our Council's Emergency Management Unit Garry Towler.

"Avoid unnecessary travel if you can and stayed connected, we will keep you updated if the forecast changes," says Mr Towler.

The weather map above shows a large blob of heavy rain over the entire district and the MetService forecast is for heavy rain today, particularly for the district's east coast.

MetService has issued a Heavy Rain Warning - Orange for the Coromandel, valid until 9pm Friday:

"Expect 130 to 180 mm of rain about the ranges, but 70 to 120 mm near the coast. Peak rates of 20 to 25 mm/h about the ranges during Friday afternoon and early evening.

"Gale force easterly winds with gusts up to 100km/h will persist throughout the day.

"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous."

We’ll be keeping you updated on our Council's Facebook page as the situation develops.

© Scoop Media

