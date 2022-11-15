Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Next Step In Better Housing Outcomes For Tauranga

Tuesday, 15 November 2022, 5:33 pm
Press Release: Kainga Ora

Tenants in elder housing units in Tauranga are being welcomed to Kāinga Ora following completion of the purchase of most of Tauranga City Council’s elder housing portfolio.

The transfer of customers and 197 homes to Kāinga Ora takes effect today (15 November).

Over the past six months Kāinga Ora, Tauranga City Council and the Ministry of Social Development have been supporting tenants living in the seven villages through the ownership transfer, which means Kāinga Ora is their new landlord.

Kāinga Ora Bay of Plenty Regional Director Darren Toy says: “We’re excited to welcome our newest customers to the wider Kāinga Ora whānau, and we look forward to building relationships with and supporting them in the years ahead.

“The wellbeing of these former council tenants has been our top priority, and the mahi and teamwork across central and local government has seen a smooth and successful transition.

“Our new customers can enjoy their later years, knowing that under the partnership agreement with the Council, they will have affordable rents, their property maintained, and they will always have a place to call home.

“There is also a commitment to exploring redevelopment opportunities to build more warm, dry and modern homes at these villages, many of which have older buildings. While we don’t have any current plans, further down the track this will be a focus, to help address the strong need for housing in our fast-growing city,” says Darren Toy.

Tauranga City Council Commission Chair Anne Tolley says the transfer of village ownership to Kainga Ora provides a classic ‘win-win’ situation.

“The existing tenants have secure tenure in their homes and the guarantee that they will be well-maintained and affordable. Future tenants will also have access to the Government’s rent subsidy, which will ensure that this community housing asset continues to meet a very real public housing need for our city,” she says.

“From Council’s perspective, the funds generated by the sale have been earmarked to support affordable housing development, so that will deliver an additional benefit for the community, and Kainga Ora’s longer-term plans for more new dwellings on these properties will create additional housing capacity to meet a growing need.”

Shelley Pillans Village

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kainga Ora on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Politics, Murdoch And The DeSantis Surge


So the Democrats did a whole lot better than OK in the midterm elections despite the cost of living crisis and despite the President’s low approval ratings. How come? In a word, “abortion” was the key mobilising issue. It inspired many women (and some men) to register to vote. In every state during the midterms where there was a ballot referendum on abortion, the pro-rights cause won. Clearly, the ant-abortion movement that culminated in the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade does not speak for the majority of Americans...
More>>



 
 



Government: Cheaper, Faster, Better Resource Management Law
The Government is delivering a new resource management system that will better protect the environment while cutting red tape, lowering costs and shortening the time it takes to approve new homes and key infrastructure projects... More>>

ALSO:



Ukraine: Assistance Extended And Enhanced
New Zealand is extending its defence commitments and providing further support and personnel to assist Ukraine, as part of the Government’s ongoing response... More>>


Government: ASEAN Trade Deal Upgrade Boost For Exporters

New Zealand’s new free trade agreement upgrade with the Association of South East Asian Nations and Australia has been announced today by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


National: New Bill To Extend Gift Card Expiry Dates
Expiry dates on gift cards will be extended to three years under a Member’s Bill pulled from the ballot today, National MP Melissa Lee says... More>>


Electoral Commission: By-election Candidates And Voting Places

The Electoral Commission has released the names of the candidates standing in the Hamilton West by-election, along with a list of voting places for when voting starts. 12 candidates are seeking election... More>>
Government: Books Resilient Amid Challenging Global Times

The resilient economy and the Government’s responsible financial management means New Zealand is well positioned to respond to a difficult and challenging global environment... More>>

ALSO:


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 