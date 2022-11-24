Wet Weather Causes Greymouth’s Main Street Work To Be Rescheduled

Due to wet weather this week, highway paving work on the main road/SH6 through Greymouth has had to be delayed, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The remaining work is now planned to take place from this Sunday, 27 November, into next week. The road and will be closed overnight from this weekend – Sunday, 27 November for up to a week.

Paving work will be underway 8 pm to 5 am, Sunday 27 November to Friday night/Saturday morning, 2/3 December. The work is weather dependent so if it is wet, it may be rescheduled again.

The work is programmed between the Tainui and Marlborough Street roundabouts.

Detours are available via local roads, and will be well signposted, says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager for Waka Kotahi on the West Coast.

“There will also be traffic management in place during the day while these works are ongoing” she says.

For up to date information please check https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/12

Or https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/areawarnings/407510

