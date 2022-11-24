Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

White Ribbon Riders Roar Into Taupō

Thursday, 24 November 2022, 6:59 pm
Taupo District Council

Heard the throaty rumble of a large group of motorbikes around Taupō today? It’s the White Ribbon riders who roared into town this morning, bringing with them a positive message of hope.

November is White Ribbon Month, marking the campaign to end family violence, and this year’s theme is ‘flipping the script’ on our expectations of boys.

As part of the events during November, the White Ribbon Riders travel throughout New Zealand spreading the non-violence kaupapa and promoting respectful relationships, healthy masculinity and tackling this country’s woeful family violence record.

The group of around 20 riders spent last night on a marae at Reporoa and came through Taupō today, calling first at the Taupō District Council chambers before heading to meet the public at The Warehouse. This afternoon, they planned to travel on to Hastings and eventually, to Wellington by Friday.

Mayor David Trewavas, deputy mayor Kevin Taylor and councillor Rachel Shepherd were all at the council chambers to welcome the White Ribbon riders and show their support for their message of healthy masculinity and respectful relationships.

Mr Trewavas thanked the riders for coming to Taupō to promote the message of eliminating violence towards women and whānau and spoke of the shocking toll that family violence takes across all levels of society.

White Ribbon rider Takurua Tawera, who attended the ride with his wife and young son, responded that it was a privilege for the riders to come to Taupō and thanked the council for showing its support and for caring for the community.

“The theme [this year] is flipping the script which means that part of our responsibility is how do we get our young fellas and raise them to be be good men,” Mr Tawera said.

“Our message is about how do we tell our boys that it’s all right to cry, that it’s cool being boys, changing that script.”

He said councils had a role to play in helping address family violence by caring for their communities and the people in them.

