Northland Regional Council Committees Established

The Northland Regional Council has decided on its governance structure for the next three years.

Councillors at their monthly meeting in Whangarei recently (subs: Tuesday 22 November) agreed to establish various committees, subcommittees and working parties as well as make appointments to a raft of other bodies and assign councillors portfolios.

It also reaffirmed continuation of the Te Taitokerau Māori and Council Working Party (TTMAC). Councillor Marty Robinson will be the body’s co-chair.

The council is legally required to have three committees; Te Oneroa-a-Tōhē-Board - Joint committee, Civil Defence Emergency Management Committee and a Regional Transport Committee.

Councillor Joe Carr will chair the transport committee with Cr John Blackwell as his deputy while Crs Carr and Peter-Lucas Jones will serve as members of the Te Oneroa-a-Tōhē-Board - Joint committee. Councillor Craw has been appointed to the Civil Defence committee.

On the joint committee front, Cr Amy Macdonald will serve on the Joint Climate Change Adaptation Committee, while Crs Blackwell, Craw and Macdonald will serve on the Kaipara Moana Remediation Joint Committee.

Councillors Jones and Robinson will serve on the Joint Regional Economic Development Committee.

Subcommittee appointments include Cr Rick Stolwerk as chair of the Investment and Property Subcommittee and Cr Jones as chair of the Audit and Risk Subcommittee. Both these subcommittees will this term, for the first time, have two yet-to-be appointed independent tangata whenua members. This represents another step forward for council in strengthening its commitment to Te Tiriti. Council is yet to confirm the appointment process for these roles, but once confirmed, will publicise this widely.

Working party appointments include Cr Macdonald as chair of the Natural Resources Working Party and Cr Geoff Crawford as chair of the Biosecurity and Biodiversity Working Party.

Councillors Carr, Craw and Stolwerk will serve on the Whangarei District Council/NRC Whangārei Public Transport Working Party.

Full details of the confirmation of governance structure, membership and councillor portfolios are posted on the council’s website at www.nrc.govt.nz/committees

Council chair Tui Shortland says the new committee structure makes good use of the talents of all councillors, with greater diversity around the council table this term, which will lead to strengthened decision making that represents the communities we serve.

