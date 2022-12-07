Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

More EV Chargers Popping Up Around Pōneke

Wednesday, 7 December 2022, 12:29 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Council

 

New electric vehicle (EV) chargers are being installed around Pōneke as part of Wellington City Council’s Charged-up Capital programme.

Over the next few months, 11 new chargers will be installed at convenient Wellington City Council sites around the city. The locations include:

  • Ākau Tangi Sports Centre
  • Nairnville Recreation Centre
  • Karori Recreation Centre
  • Kilbirnie Recreation Centre
  • Ōtari-Wilton’s Bush car park.

The Council’s investment in these chargers is supported by the Government’s Low Emission Transport Fund (LETF), which is administered by EECA (the Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority.

Installed by Meridian, these public chargers mean more EVs can be more easily charged by drivers who don’t have access to private residential chargers.

The number of electric vehicles in Wellington is rapidly increasing says Mayor Tory Whanau.

“Many people don’t have access to charging facilities at home, so we want to make chargers accessible to everyone,” she says.

“These locations were chosen so people can charge their vehicle while using the Council facilities on offer.”

In the past year, new electric vehicle registrations have increased from 1.7 percent to 5.5 percent, and this number will only continue to increase says Alison Howard, Wellington City Council’s Manager Climate Change Response.

“We want to accommodate this demand, so over the next four years we will be installing 60 fast chargers across the city.

“In Wellington 34 percent of city emissions come from road transport. Alongside the shift to active and public transport, switching to EVs will help achieve the city’s carbon reduction goals to more than halve our emissions by 2030 and be a net zero carbon capital by 2050.”

The Direct Current (DC) fast chargers have a capacity of 24kW, so depending on the vehicle, you could expect these chargers to take between 30 minutes and two hours to charge.

Each charger will have both CCS2 and CHAdeMO connections – the two most common types of charging ports that are capable of DC fast charging.

You’ll be able to find the location and status of the chargers on Meridian’s Zero app and the PlugShare website.

Charged-up Capital is part of the Council’s climate action plan, Te Atakura - First to Zero. To read more about our city-wide climate initiatives and actions, check out this year’s update of Te Atakura – First to Zero.

Find out more at wellington.govt.nz/ev-chargers.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Are you a Professional User of Scoop?

Scoop has an Ethical Paywall model - with Scoop Pro - where organisations pay a reasonable fee for using Scoop for professional use, this keeps Scoop accessible for personal users for free.
Save up to 50% for a limited time (t's & c's apply) add your email address below to find out more.

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ukraine’s Prospects


So the government has (a) backed down over the entrenchment of water management, thus enabling a future centre right government to privatise a key essential of life via a simple majority, as readily as any elected government can change the tax rate, or the rules for the licensing of pets Thanks to our trade treaties, the asset would also have to be offered to offshore buyers, so the final purchaser in any serious water privatisation would almost certainly be one of those big foreign water multinationals with a large cheque book...
More>>



 
 


Save The Children: Much Work Still Needed To Lift Kiwi Families Out Of Poverty Bearing Brunt Of Rising Cost Of Living
Today's launch of the Child Poverty Monitor 2022 reaffirms that much work is still needed to lift children out of poverty in Aotearoa New Zealand, with Save the Children fearing the current cost of living crisis and rising inflation will add pressure to already vulnerable families... More>>

Government: To Remove Entrenchment From Three Waters Legislation
The Government will fix the Water Services Entities Bill this week by removing the entrenchment clause that was voted on during committee stages, Leader of the House Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>


Government: To Address Child Abuse System Failings
The Government is adopting the majority of recommendations from an independent review into the actions of government agencies leading up to the death of 5-year-old Malachi Subecz, Minister for Children Kelvin Davis announced today... More>>



Winston Peters: Cry Havoc And Let Loose The Dogs Of Separatism
There have been great labour governments in the past and Labour governments that have simply been hijacked and failed. And Labour has been hijacked since the 2020 election... More>>



Government: More Rural Broadband For Regional Communities

Around 30,000 rural homes and communities will soon have access to faster, improved connectivity with an expansion of the Rural Capacity Upgrade programme... More>>


Treasury: Financial Statements Of The Government Of New Zealand For The 4 Months Ended 31 October 2022
These financial statements reflect the financial position (service potential and financial capacity) as at
31 October 2022, and the financial results of operations and cash flows for the period ended on that date... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 