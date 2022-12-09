New Report Calls For Deeper Connections With The Pacific

An inaugural research report surveying “New Zealanders’ Perceptions of the Pacific” calls for the development of deeper ties with the region.

The comprehensive report, commissioned by the Pacific Cooperation Foundation, acknowledges New Zealand’s multi-faceted and important relationship with the Pacific.

Pacific Cooperation Foundation Board Chair Anne Fitisemanu says given New Zealand’s long relationship with the Pacific and the strong spotlight on the region in current times, it is important to understand what New Zealanders think, to be able to inform discussion, debate and policy decisions.

“Narratives relating to the Pacific are often shaped by dominant media and nations. We wanted to hear the voices of the people. We found 91 per cent of New Zealanders view developing ties with the Pacific as at least somewhat important, with the large majority expecting the Pacific to impact positively on New Zealand’s future – economically, politically and culturally.”

Eighty per cent of Pacific peoples, 66 per cent of Māori, and 56 per cent of New Zealand Europeans agree that developing ties with the Pacific is very or extremely important. Three out of four respondents feel that New Zealand will benefit from economic growth across the Pacific.

The survey found that respondents want New Zealand to play a bigger role in providing support to the Pacific, with more than 80 per cent (82%) at least fairly concerned about the role of world powers such as China and the US in the region. More than 60 per cent would also like to see New Zealand do more to support its Pacific neighbours cope with climate change.

While 94 per cent of New Zealanders say they know at least a little about Pacific nations, there is acknowledgement that most New Zealanders have limited knowledge beyond travel and tourism, and there is a low awareness of policies that involve and impact the region and its peoples.

New Zealand is home to approximately 400,000 Pacific peoples or about eight per cent of the population. New Zealanders are much more likely to share positive than negative perceptions of Pacific peoples, including more than half viewing Pacific migrants to be extremely valuable.

However, knowledge of Pacific peoples outside of media and sports is relatively weak. In addition, only 29 per cent of respondents feel they have a good understanding of Pacific cultures.

“Pacific peoples have made, and continue to make, an invaluable contribution to New Zealand’s economy and the diverse culture of our society across a range of sectors. It was heartening to see support for strengthening the school curriculum, and more than 50 per cent of respondents agreeing that Pacific history should be taught as part of New Zealand’s history.

“We believe the positive disposition towards the Pacific and its peoples, provides a good foundation to build greater understanding and strengthen political, economic, social and cultural ties,” says Anne Fitisemanu.

The “New Zealanders’ Perceptions of the Pacific” report is modelled on the “New Zealanders’ Perceptions of Asia and Asian Peoples” survey developed and led by the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono.

The research is based on a nationally representative survey of more than 2,300 New Zealanders.

Survey findings were supported by in-depth qualitative research, including five online focus groups with New Zealanders of varying ethnicities.

