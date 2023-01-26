Dunedin’s Emissions Down 9% - A Good First Step

The latest Dunedin City Community Carbon Footprint shows that Dunedin’s total gross emissions dropped by 9% over the last four years. When carbon absorbed by the city’s forests is included, net emissions are down 21%.

The findings from the Footprint will be presented to the Council meeting on Tuesday, 31 January.

DCC Principal Policy Analyst Jinty MacTavish says the Footprint shows the biggest cut in Dunedin’s emissions came from the transport sector. While some of the change is attributable to Covid, preliminary analysis also suggests Dunedin people may be making different transport choices.

“We’ve been working on a plan that outlines how as a city, we can get to net zero by 2030. The plan will outline what DCC is going to do to enable the changes that will reduce emissions and meet the community’s other needs and aspirations.

“We’re engaging with community groups, businesses and organisations to help shape the plan, and over the next couple of months we’ll be talking to many more.”

Ms MacTavish says that feedback and ideas from all interested Dunedin people will be sought through a public survey.

Read the agenda report to the 31 January Council meeting at www.dunedin.govt.nz/agendas.

or email comms@dcc.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

