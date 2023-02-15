New Zealand Community And Voluntary Sector Appreciate Government Support In Wake Of Cyclone Gabrielle And Floods

Hui E! Community Aotearoa, as a peak body for the community and voluntary sector in New Zealand, appreciates the government's announcement of $11.5 million in funding to support community groups responding to Cyclone Gabrielle and floods.

In the wake of these events, we have seen first-hand the incredible resilience and determination of community and voluntary organisations who have worked tirelessly to respond to the needs of affected communities. These groups have provided essential services and resources such as emergency supplies, shelter, food, water, and transportation to those who need it most.

However, we know that the needs are great, and the road to recovery will be a long one. The government's funding package will go a long way towards supporting the ongoing efforts of the community and voluntary sector. It will help with the immediate needs and longer term rebuild and repairs, alongside supporting the well-being and resilience of our communities.

“The funding represents recognition of the vital role that the community and voluntary sector plays in responding to natural disasters and supporting those who are most vulnerable. It is a testament to the strength of the community and voluntary sector across Aotearoa New Zealand, and the power of collective action in times of need,” says Rochelle Stewart-Allen, Kaiwhakahaere Matua at Hui E! Community Aotearoa.

As a peak body, Hui E! are heartened to see the variety of community groups that will benefit from the funding, from emergency housing trusts to sports clubs, maraes, and walking trails. We know that the impacts of natural disasters are felt across all aspects of society, and that a collective effort is needed to respond and recover.

The funding package is a vote of confidence from the government in our sector’s collective mahi, and a recognition of the importance of the community and voluntary sector in building strong, resilient, and connected communities. At Hui E!, we are proud to be part of this effort, and we are grateful for the government's support in helping us to make a difference in people's lives.

