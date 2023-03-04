Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Educators Move To Strike Ballot After Second Offer Rejected

Saturday, 4 March 2023, 8:52 pm
Press Release: NZEI Te Riu Roa

Around 30,000 principals and teachers from schools and kindergartens across Aotearoa will begin a ballot for industrial action tomorrow (Saturday) after they overwhelmingly rejected offers from the Ministry of Education to settle their collective employment agreements.

Area school teachers also attended the meetings and will take part in a ballot for strike action. The Ministry of Education has not provided a second offer after area school teachers rejected an initial offer in November last year.

Primary and area school principals rejected their second offers earlier in February and will also participate in the ballot. If members choose to strike, there will be a full, one day strike on Thursday 16 March.

“The depth of feeling amongst members was incredibly strong across all parts of the sector,” says NZEI Te Riu Roa president Mark Potter, who attended a number of meetings in person.

“The offer did little to address the concerns we have as a sector, and did not go far enough in ensuring that teaching is a valued and attractive profession.”

Mr Potter said the rising cost of living remained an issue for many in New Zealand, not just for educators, but the pay offer was just part of why educators are rejecting the proposals from the Ministry of Education.

He said the important concerns remained around the need for a significant improvement in staffing and funding of schools and kindergartens.

Members would continue to press the government on the issues beyond the settlement of their agreements.

“This rejection of the offers and the move to a strike ballot is just the first step,” he added. “I’m sure our members will be making their voices and opinions heard from now until the General Election.”

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

Contact NZEI Te Riu Roa

 
 
 
