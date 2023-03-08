Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NZ Post’s 'Delivering For Good' Free Courier Scheme Open To New Applicants

Wednesday, 8 March 2023, 9:36 pm
Press Release: NZ Post

NZ Post’s community support initiative, Delivering for Good, is now open for applications for a new cohort of charities and social enterprises to benefit from the cost-saving opportunity of free courier services.

Fostering stronger, healthier communities is the aim of the programme, which offers up to 34,000 free courier services across 10 organisations for one year – with two organisations winning an extra year of free courier services.

Organisations currently participating – including for breast cancer patients, people dealing with grief, literacy education, and women from refugee and migrant backgrounds seeking work – have been able to make a greater impact in Kiwis lives thanks to saving costs via free courier services provided by NZ Post.

Delivering for Good is part of NZ Post’s social sustainability programme to support local organisations working to improve connection, belonging and inclusion in their communities.The free courier scheme runs from July to June each year.

“For us, delivering for New Zealand also means supporting the neighbourhoods and communities where we live and work,” NZ Post Group Sustainability Manager Dawn Baggaley says.

“We’re proud to be running our Delivering for Good programme for the third year and to be able to facilitate free courier services for deserving local organisations.”

Baggaley encouraged organisations to apply between March 6-26.

Free courier boosts literacy, migrant inclusion, grief recovery and more…

One recipient organisation, Rural Youth and Adult Literacy Trust, says it has been able to keep operating after a difficult year of limited funding due to the pandemic. “The savings from courier fees has enabled us to stay afloat and continue our service,” says trust spokesperson Lillian Haskins.

With free courier services the trust has sent more learning material to students, ambassadors and organisations more frequently. That means even faster progress for adult students who missed out on gaining precious reading and writing skills in school. They hope to send a total of 1500 parcels by the end of their free courier year in which runs from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

Age is no barrier, and some clients reveal it is never too late to learn or improve literacy, says Lillian, citing the story of a 58-year-old grandfather who went beyond his initial goal of being able to read to his grandchildren to publishing a book. He began writing the volume of stories about his life when he first started his coaching with the trust.

The Grief Centre, another current participant, has expanded its Bereavement Support team with two new caring and dedicated professionals, allowing them to send more support packs to reach more people going through a tough time.

Nisa, a social enterprise creating meaningful, skilled work opportunities, community connections and English language learning for women of refugee and migrant backgrounds, has noted a growth in its business in making sustainable underwear, swimwear, activewear and socks.

“Every dollar we save on postage goes back into growing the business, which in turn impacts the community,” says Elisha Watson, Nisa CEO.

Applications for 2023 Delivering for Good programme to open

Applications for Delivering for Good’s 2023-2024 recipients are open between March 6-26, 2023. For information on how to apply or to share with an organisation you think might be interested, read here.

Once successful applicants have been selected by a NZ Post panel, the public get to vote for one organisation to get an additional year’s worth of free deliveries.Sweet Louise, a charity that supports people with incurable cancer, won this last year.

© Scoop Media

© Scoop Media
 
 
 
