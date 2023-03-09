Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Prioritise Support For Surviving Children Of Homicide – Stop Ripple Effects Of Trauma

Thursday, 9 March 2023, 7:13 pm
Press Release: Te Pukotahitanga

Response To Family Violence Death Review Committee Report Release

Long standing siloed thinking and lack of wraparound support services for children and whānau left behind in a homicide must change to stop the devastating ripple effects of intergenerational trauma.

This is the primary view of distinguished social wellbeing academic AUT Associate Dean Professor Dr Denise Wilson after reading the comprehensive 71 page 8th report of the Family Violence Death Review Committee.

She was a former Committee member for six years before being appointed in June 2022 to Te Pūkotahitanga.

It advises Minister Marama Davidson on the progress of Te Aorerekura, the government’s 25 year strategy aimed at eliminating family violence and sexual violence.

“It’s fair to say that siloed ways and government agencies thinking somebody else will pick up these children is completely flawed,” Professor Wilson said.

“We know that homicide impacts whakapapa, reaching well beyond the immediate whānau to the wider whānau.”

The Committee’s report based on lived experience interviews details the consequences of not obtaining support that can result in homelessness and drug and alcohol problems for survivors.

Professor Wilson alongside fellow members of Te Pūkotahitanga want to see a holistic whole-of-whānau approach adopted for child survivors and their whānau when they require manaaki during their lifetime.

“To be used to heal and restore ora in the way that tamariki, rangatahi and their whānau determine for themselves by being able to access proactive support services that they trust and feel safe enough to engage with.”

They agree on Māori solutions being central in this that are underpinned by cultural understandings of what ‘duty to care’ entails in action.

Chairperson of Te Pukotahitanga, Dr Maria Baker is calling on strengthening the capacity and capability of Māori-led organisations and communities because the current response is not tailored to tamariki Māori and whānau struggling to process a homicide, navigate grief, house insecurity, and a parent’s ability to parent.

“We need more relational and enduring models of care that engender all the supports and connections – spiritual, social and cultural – that are crucial to Māori wellbeing.”

The Committee’s report proposes a robust new ‘trigger system’ and practice guidelines based on principles anchored in mātauranga Māori and tikanga Māori such as rangatiratanga, whanaungatanga, aroha, kaitiakitanga, manaakitanga and kotahitanga.

“Yet the recommendation for after-care for these children was a need first identified in previous reports in 2013 a decade ago,” Professor Wilson said.

Te Pūkotahitanga is advocating for a more conscious effort to be made by all government agencies as it keeps an active watch on Te Aorerekura which has 40 actions targeting 6 shifts within the current system.

“Identifying children associated with the homicide so plans can be put in place is essential. Because if we don’t, this will be the next generation of intergenerational violence and trauma. We know that children who have grown up with violence and homicide in their lives are more likely to go on to use violence or be a victim of violence in adulthood.”

