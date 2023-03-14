Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A New Zealand First Is Transforming Care For Babies And Whānau

Tuesday, 14 March 2023, 12:53 pm
Press Release: Starship Foundation

A vital service which is the first of its kind in Aotearoa New Zealand is transforming care for babies and their whānau, setting them up for the best possible start in life.

Developed in collaboration with Starship’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and Te Whatu in Ora Te Toka Tumai Auckland’s Women’s Health, Whitinga ora pēpi is designed to support parents with babies who require a high level of support.

Since opening its doors in November 2021, the unit has supported 413 pēpi (babies) and 352 māmā (mothers).

The unit’s name, gifted by Dame Naida Glavish, Chief Advisor Tikanga, Te Whatu Ora in Te Toka Tumai Auckland, can be interpreted as ‘babies transitioning to wellness.’

More than just its name, this reflects the unit’s whānau-centred model of care, which was developed in alignment with international best practice and in consultation with Māori midwifery, including at clinical governance level.

Key to this whānau-centred model of care is a partnership approach where parents are empowered by a multidisciplinary team to take the lead in learning about and caring for their own pēpi.

Māmā and pēpi are cared for together in a homely environment designed so that māmā can have support people stay to assist with caring for their baby.

Rebecca Clark, Co-Charge Midwife, Whitinga ora pēpi, says “It’s acknowledged that whānau play an integral role in being here and that they’re a key part of supporting māmā and pēpi to thrive and transition home.”

The service’s whānau-centred approach works to improve access to equitable, compassionate and high-quality care for all babies.

Evidence shows that the implementation of similar services internationally has led to a range of improvements in short and long-term outcomes. This includes improved attachment and bonding, reduced length of average hospital stay and likelihood of readmission, improved breastfeeding rates and improved parental confidence.

Many whānau have credited the service with easing the challenges of caring for a new pēpi with additional health needs.

“The care we received was absolutely remarkable,” says Laura Sio, mother of baby Maiwa, who was born at 36 weeks and five days. “Whitinga ora pēpi became like a second home. It gave us the knowledge and support to meet Maiwa’s needs and really set the tone for our breastfeeding and bonding journey.”

Whitinga ora pēpi was established with critical support from Starship Foundation Five Star Partner Barfoot & Thompson, which exclusively funded its furnishings and equipment.

Kiri Barfoot, Barfoot & Thompson Director, says, “Barfoot & Thompson has partnered with the Starship Foundation for 20 years and we’ve supported a wide range of initiatives during that time. Whitinga ora pēpi is a New Zealand first and we’re incredibly proud to be giving back to the community in this way.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Starship Foundation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On AUKUS And Australia’s Decision On Nuclear Subs


China may well regard Taiwan as a renegade province. Yet the invasion of Taiwan - as the Australian economist and commentator John Quiggin points out – would pose massive challenges for the forces or Xi Jinping. Basically, sea-borne invasions are very, very difficult to pull off. Even with the benefit of surprise, as he says, the huge Normandy invasion on June 6, 1944 didn’t achieve any of its early targets (e.g. control of the port of Caen] until six weeks later. Even so... More>>


 
 


Government: Freeing Up More Government Bandwidth And Money To Focus On The Cost Of Living
A second tranche of government programmes is being stopped or delayed to allow the Government to focus more time, energy and resources on the bread and butter issues facing New Zealanders, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announced today... More>>



National: Food Prices Increasing At Fastest Rate In 33 Years
Record food prices are crushing Kiwis at the checkout as the cost of living crisis becomes entrenched under Labour, National Finance spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Labour: Tamati Coffey To Retire From Parliament
Tamati Coffey will retire from politics at the upcoming election after six years representing Waiariki, first as an electorate MP and then on the Labour list. He will carry on being the Labour List MP Based in the Waiariki until the October election... More>>




National: ED Figures Are Worse Than Predicted
Today’s emergency department figures show why the Government has been trying to hide from accountability, National’s Health spokesperson Dr Shane Reti says. “It has been an embarrassing week for the Government... More>>


NZEI: 30,000 Teachers To Strike On 16 March
Around 30,000 primary school teachers and principals, kindergarten teachers and area school teachers and principals have voted to take strike action on Thursday 16 March... More>>


Government: Impacts Of Extreme Weather Yet To Show In Govt Accounts
The Government’s sound financial management means New Zealand is well placed to support families and businesses dealing with cost of living pressures and extreme weather events... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 