Foxton Surf Lifeguards Receive Recognition For Saving A Family Of Four

Foxton Surf Life Saving Club have won recognition for a rescue undertaken on Sunday, 5 February, taking out second place in the bp Rescue of the Month.

That afternoon, a number of young Foxton Surf Life Saving Club Surf Lifeguards had their skills tested in challenging surf conditions at Foxton beach.

They were alerted to a young family in serious trouble about 1km north of the Foxton Club by a distressed member of the public who raced to the patrol area. Fortunately, there was an Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB) on the water practising patient pick-ups just outside the patrolled area that immediately responded to the rescue call from the beach.

On arrival at the scene, the three young lifeguards, aged 14, 15 and 17, were confronted with a situation where a family of four were all in serious trouble in the water. The adult male was separated from the group and appeared notably worse. George Fell, aged 14, exited the boat with a rescue tube to assist the mother and two children while the IRB continued toward the adult male. When Surf Lifeguards Liam Neal (17) and Alec Ball (15) reached the male patient, they discovered he was taking on copious amounts of water. He was quickly extracted from the water by Liam and Alec, who brought him into the IRB and rushed back to shore for immediate first aid. Liam radioed other lifeguards at the beach to request assistance.

Lifeguards Charlotte Pratt and Nicola Neal met the IRB at the beach, ready to receive the patient, so the IRB could immediately return back out to collect the rest of the family. The mother and children were emotionally distraught but physically okay.

The adult male was in serious trouble drifting in and out of consciousness, vomiting and displaying signs of taking on a significant amount of water. An ambulance was called, with lifeguards administering first aid and placing the patient on oxygen until the arrival of the paramedics.

Foxton Surf Life Saving Club received a letter of commendation from St John regarding the actions taken by these three young lifeguards, praising their actions and noting the level of professionalism exhibited by all.

Andy Kent, Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s National Lifesaving Manager, said: “I’d like to congratulate these young Surf Lifeguards from Foxton Beach on this rescue. They responded quickly and executed their training to a high standard in challenging conditions.

“They certainly saved four lives, and it’s great to see their efforts recognised by bp Rescue of the Month and a letter of commendation from St John Ambulance.”

bp Head of Country NZ, Matt Elliott, says bp is proud to support incredible volunteer Surf Lifeguards like those who make up the Foxton Surf Life Saving Club.

“Since 1968 bp has been proud to stand behind Surf Life Saving New Zealand and its Surf Lifeguards who consistently put their amazing skills into action to keep us all safer at our beaches. These young lifeguards should be incredibly proud of how quickly and calmly they responded to save this family.”

For being awarded second place in bp Rescue of the Month, the Foxton Surf Life Saving Club will receive $300-worth of bp gift vouchers and a framed citation to display at their club.

Surf Lifeguards Involved:

Alec Ball, George Fell, Emily Gavan, Tyrone Gavan, Kelsey Lewis, Liam Neal, Nic Neal and Charlotte Pratt

Beach safety messages

Choose a lifeguarded beach

Swim between the flags

Swim, surf or fish with a mate. It pays to have backup if someone gets into trouble.

Wear shoes with grip and always wear a lifejacket when fishing on rocks

Click here for other Beach Basics safety messaging.

© Scoop Media

