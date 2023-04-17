Arrest Following Eastern Bay Of Plenty Thefts

Attributed to Eastern Bay Of Plenty Area Prevention Manager Senior Sergeant Helen Hay.

Police have arrested a man on 14 charges of theft over the last month.

He was arrested Saturday 15 April by Whakatāne Police after he attempted to steal around $450 of items from a store in the Whakatāne township.

Enquiries revealed the man appeared to be responsible for thefts in the Whakatāne and Ōpōtiki areas totalling around $3,500.

A 30-Year-old out-of-town man appeared in Whakatāne District Court today, Monday 17 April, on 14 charges of theft and one charge of common assault.

“Bay Of Plenty Police want to reassure our local retailers that we are working hard to hold these offenders to account, and we encourage anyone who has been the victim of dishonesty offending to contact Police and report it as soon as possible.

Suspicious activity can be reported to Police on 111 if it is happening now or 105 if it after the fact.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

