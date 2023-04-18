Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Toxoplasmosis Confirmed As Cause Of Dolphin’s Death

Tuesday, 18 April 2023, 3:26 pm
Press Release: Department of Conservation

An adult male Māui or Hector’s dolphin found dead on an isolated south Auckland beach has been determined to have died from toxoplasmosis.

The dolphin was discovered at Walton’s Gap, on the Āwhitu Peninsula in March, by a member of the public who reported it to DOC.

DOC’s Acting Marine Species Manager Kristina Hillock says the dolphin was sent for necropsy at Massey University, the results of which confirm it died from toxoplasmosis.

Toxoplasmosis develops when mammals ingest the Toxoplasma gondii parasite. The disease has been identified as a threat to the Māui and Hector’s dolphins who inhabit the oceans around New Zealand.

“Analysis of several of the dead dolphin’s internal organs – including its brain, heart and liver – revealed significant lesions consistent with toxoplasmosis,” Kristina Hillock says.

“The toxoplasma parasite was found amongst widespread severe tissue damage which confirms the dolphin died of toxoplasmosis.”

DOC is still awaiting results from genetic testing to determine whether this is a Māui or Hector’s dolphin. It is impossible to tell the difference between the two sub-species without genetic analysis, as they are otherwise identical.

If the animal is a Māui dolphin, this will be the first confirmed Māui dolphin death from toxoplasmosis since 2010.

Cats and their faeces are a known vector for the disease. Cats are the only animals in which the parasite can sexually reproduce, the oocysts (eggs) of the parasite are spread into the environment in the cat’s faeces and dispersed via rainwater and wastewater, which eventually reaches the sea.

The dolphins likely become infected when they eat prey which have ingested oocysts, allowing the disease to take hold.

Toxoplasmosis is a cause of death for marine mammals around the world.

Kristina Hillock reiterated DOC’s call to the public to report any dead Māui or Hector’s dolphins as soon as possible, as this gives the best opportunity for valuable necropsy and science to be carried out to learn more about the dolphins.

 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Department of Conservation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Auckland’s Ghastly Mayor, And The Water Reforms


By crikey, once Wayne Brown finds out who was in charge of the city during Auckland’s anniversary foods, I bet they’ll cop an earful. So far, Brown’s reaction to former Police Commissioner Mike Bush’s 107 page review of the flood response has been depressingly typical.
For example: Even though the review criticised the lack of leadership and poor communication on the night, Brown did not attend the press conference for the report’s release... More>>


 
 

Government: PM’s International Travel To Advance NZs Economic Interests
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will undertake a small number of international engagements this year, focused on advancing New Zealand’s trade and economic interests... More>>



Government: Smaller Class Sizes To Improve Teaching And Learning Outcomes
The Government is reducing class sizes in the latter primary and intermediate school years to improve education outcomes for kids, Education Minister Jan Tinetti announced today... More>>


Government: Major Shakeup Will See Affordable Water Reforms Led And Delivered Regionally
The Government has listened to feedback from local government and is announcing major changes to New Zealand’s affordable water reforms by agreeing to establish 10 new regionally led entities... More>>

ALSO:


National: India Free Trade Agreement Priority
Achieving a Free Trade Agreement with India will be a major strategic priority for a National Government, National Leader Christopher Luxon says. “India is one of the most important countries in the world... More>>



Winston Peters: ‘A True Voice For The North’
The next election has been set down for the 14th of October and we are getting ready for it, but should there an earlier election, we plan to be ready for that as well. We meet tonight in the heart of the province of Northland... More>>


Government: NZ’s Climate Emissions Reduce
The latest data confirming a reduction in New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2021 shows the government’s actions are working, says Climate Change Minister James Shaw... More>>

ALSO:

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 