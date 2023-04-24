Free Clean Heat Scheme Returns For Tokoroa Residents

Eligible residents in Tokoroa are again able to take advantage of free clean heat replacements for their old wood burners through the ‘On the house’ scheme.

The scheme was set up as part of the Warm Homes Clean Air programme, a partnership between Waikato Regional Council, South Waikato District Council, the South Waikato Pacific Island Community and Raukawa. It enables residents to replace their old non-compliant wood burners with alternatives like a heat pump, pellet burner or high-efficiency wood burner.

The return of the scheme follows a decision by Waikato Regional Council, made at its 9 February annual budget meeting, to continue funding it for another year, and confirmation this month of a new contract with smarter energy solutions provider, Brightr.

‘On the House’ had been on a temporary hiatus since June last year after the previous contractor announced it was no longer able to provide upgrades under the initiative.

Waikato Regional Council Chair Pamela Storey said: “With inflation increasing costs across the board, we had some tough calls to make through our annual budget. So, I’m really happy this was one of the schemes we were able to continue funding.

“It’s going to help residents who are feeling the pinch of rising costs, and provide access to cleaner and more efficient heating just as we head into the colder months.”

The council’s annual budget meeting also included a decision to reconsider a possible future alternative to the scheme, called EcoRetrofit, through the next long term plan. However, today’s announcement confirms ‘On the house’ will be available for at least another year.

“Uptake of ‘On the house’ slowed in recent years as many of those eligible had already upgraded,” said Cr Storey, “but with changes to the eligibility criteria opening the programme up to more homes, I say take full advantage while the scheme’s still available!”

The announcement also follows the council’s decision in June last year to change the eligibility criteria for the scheme so more people could tap into the funding.

Eligible homes must:

be located in the Tokoroa airshed

have been built prior to 1 January 2008

be an owner-occupied residential property

be owned and occupied by a person who holds a current Community Services Card or has received a rates rebate in the last two years or is located in NZ Deprivation Index Zone 8 to 10

meet the insulation requirements of EECA or have put forward to have their insulation undertaken by an EECA provider in the last two years

meet the EECA heating standards

have an owner-occupier seeking to replace a non-compliant wood burner with a clean heat alternative.

Find out more about free clean heat upgrades under the ‘On the House’ scheme on the South Waikato District Council website: southwaikato.govt.nz/our-services/warmhomes/heating-schemes

© Scoop Media

