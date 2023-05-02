Arrest made following Wairoa aggravated burglary

Detective Sergeant Sam Park, Wairoa CIB:

Wairoa Police have arrested a man in relation to an aggravated burglary at a residential address on Brian Avenue, Wairoa on Wednesday 26 April.

At 2.25am, an unknown offender broke into the address and assaulted the elderly occupant.

The offender left the address with a cell phone and a portable landline phone.

The victim was left with serious injuries and only released from hospital yesterday (1 May). He is expected to make a full recovery.

Yesterday evening Police arrested and charged a 28-year-old man with aggravated burglary.

He is due to appear in Gisborne District Court today.

Police take this offending very seriously and would like to thank the community for their support and assistance in providing information that helped lead to this arrest.

