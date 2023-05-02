Arrest made following Wairoa aggravated burglary
Tuesday, 2 May 2023, 10:21 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Sergeant Sam Park, Wairoa CIB:
Wairoa
Police have arrested a man in relation to an aggravated
burglary at a residential address on Brian Avenue, Wairoa on
Wednesday 26 April.
At 2.25am, an unknown offender
broke into the address and assaulted the elderly
occupant.
The offender left the address with a cell
phone and a portable landline phone.
The victim was
left with serious injuries and only released from hospital
yesterday (1 May). He is expected to make a full
recovery.
Yesterday evening Police arrested and
charged a 28-year-old man with aggravated burglary.
He
is due to appear in Gisborne District Court
today.
Police take this offending very seriously and
would like to thank the community for their support and
assistance in providing information that helped lead to this
arrest.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!
Join Scoop Pro
Find out more
Even though inflation has peaked – it fell to 6.7% last week – we are still being told to expect high interest rates to persist well into 2024, or beyond. This is despite the lack of evidence that household spending and wage growth justify the Reserve Bank’s determination to keep on clobbering low and middle income households with high interest rates as the best (and so far, only) remedy for the cost of living crisis. This hammering away at household spending – and at employment – assumes that the main cost-of-living drivers are all lined up on the demand side of the economy... More>>