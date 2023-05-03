Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bad Weather Driving Conditions Coming For The Lower North And Upper South Islands

Wednesday, 3 May 2023, 11:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

With heavy rain warnings issued, Waka Kotahi wants motorists to be extra careful on the region’s roads over the next few days.

The Metservice has a heavy rain warning for Horowhenua and Wellington from nine pm tonight to nine pm Thursday. A similar warning applies to Marlborough, Tasman and Nelson for almost two days from nine pm on Thursday. A heavy rain watch is in place for Tākaka and Golden Bay.

With up to 130 mm of rain forecast for Wellington/Horowhenua and potentially 300 mm for Marlborough, Tasman and Nelson, Mark Owen, Regional Manager Lower North Island/ Top of the South, says people need to be ready.

“We are keeping a close eye on the weather and have our contractors ready to respond if it causes problems on state highways. However, past experiences show that slips, treefalls, and flooding can happen quickly. It means roads can be closed at short notice.”

Mr Owen says drivers need to be ready for this and check road and weather conditions before they travel.

For those on the roads, he says extra care is needed.

“If the rain is heavy and visibility is bad, use your headlights. Be seen and be safe. Wet roads are slippery, so please watch your speed and following distances. Be prepared for hazards, as you never know what might be around the next corner.”

“Please don’t drive through flooded roads either. You don’t know how strong the water current may be or what dangers it may hide. It’s simply not worth the risk,” Mr Owen says.

Drivers are urged to check road and weather conditions online before they travel. If it’s not safe, please delay your journey.

