Local Healthcare Workforce Acknowledged – You Swim We Pay

Dunedin (Monday, 8 May 2023) – To coincide with International Nurses Day, the Dunedin City Council is recognising all healthcare workers and their whānau by offering complimentary access to the Moana Pool swimming facility from Friday 12 to Sunday 14 May*.

Mayor of Dunedin Jules Radich says he is proud to offer this to the healthcare workforce who have been so supportive of the ‘They Save We Pay’ campaign to reverse cuts to the new Dunedin Hospital.

“I applaud all our vital healthcare workers, and at the top of the list are our nurses. Thank you for your commitment to caring for our people. Please accept this small token of thanks on behalf of the community you look after every day,” Mayor Radich says.

A focus of the ‘They Save We Pay’ campaign has been the New Zealand Nurses’ Organisation petition calling for cuts to Dunedin’s new hospital be reversed, with over 18,000 signatures gathered online and in writing. The petition is still live and anyone can sign at www.theysavewepay.nz.

Mayor Radich hopes the recent focus on health in the South will lead to positive action for the entire sector.

“I am optimistic for the future of the New Dunedin Hospital as a key facility in New Zealand’s health system. Make no mistake, Council will continue pushing for the best possible outcomes for our new hospital, and that includes addressing the outstanding issues of pathology space and beds for the elderly,” Mayor Radich says.

*To receive complimentary access for themselves and their immediate family, healthcare workers should present their employee ID card to Moana Pool reception on Friday, Saturday and Sunday May 12, 13, 14 2023.

© Scoop Media

