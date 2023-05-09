Motorists Urged To Avoid Non-essential Travel In Auckland And Northland

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel in Northland and Auckland with heavy rainfall causing surface flooding on the state highway network across both regions.

SH1 Brynderwyn Hills to Waipū and SH1 Dome Valley are now closed due to surface flooding and slips. Crews are closely monitoring the roads and will reassess once safe to do so.

Detours are currently in place for light vehicles via Mangawhai and Waipū, and for heavy vehicles via SH12 and SH14 however Waka Kotahi is advising people to check the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner before they head out as the situation is changing rapidly.

Further north, the state highway network roads are open but there is surface flooding.

Waka Kotahi is advising people to check the very latest weather conditions with MetService and is urging anyone who does need to drive in areas affected by severe weather to adjust their driving to the conditions, which means slowing down, increasing following distances, switching headlights on, and watching for flooding and other debris on the road.

Journey Planner is updated 24/7 by Waka Kotahi traffic operations centres and is the best source of the most recent and reliable information available on state highway closures and disruptions. Remember to refresh the page when checking the status of highways to ensure that the latest updates are displayed.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/nztaakl

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiAkNth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

