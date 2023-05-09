Surf Life Saving Northern Region Says Search And Rescue Squads On Standby For Flood-related Support And Rescues

Surf Life Saving Northern Region (SLSNR) says that volunteer Search & Rescue (SAR) squads from clubs across the region will remain on standby as inclement weather brings significant flooding to some areas, with anticipated rain expected to worsen over the next several hours.

Operations Manager James Lea says that, while regular patrol season has ended, SAR squads remain on standby throughout the year to respond to emergency scenarios.

He has urged people to remain home in flooded areas if possible, and travel only if it is essential. There is already widespread flooding across the Northland and Auckland regions, with further heavy rain forecast.

“Our volunteer SAR squads are on standby across the region, ready to support emergency services wherever possible. We are working closely with FENZ and other authorities who are working to manage the impacts of this server weather. We are ready to respond if required.

“As our clubs did during the Auckland flooding in February, and Cyclone Gabrielle, clubrooms may be available for use as emergency management centres and community support facilities.

“We urge the public to stay safe, and call 111 if you or anyone else is in danger," says Lea.

