Northland Network Update

Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 9:11 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel in Northland and Auckland with heavy rainfall causing surface flooding on the state highway network across both regions.

The following is an update on the Northland network:

Closures:

SH1 Brynderwyn to Waipū - remains closed overnight and will be reassessed in the morning.

SH1 Dome Valley - remains closed but on track to re-open this evening at 7pm.

Open but under caution:

SH10 Kāeo - open but under caution due to surface flooding.

SH16 Wellsford to Kaukapakapa - open with minor slips blocking one lane and surface flooding.

SH1 Kaimaumau - open under caution due to flooding.

SH1 Te Kao - open under caution due to flooding.

SH1 Turks Valley - open under caution.

SH10 Kaingaroa Hill open under traffic management due to a slip.

SH1 Ruakākā - open to one lane due to flooding.

SH 12 Maungaturoto - open under caution.

SH 15 Otaika Valley Road - open under caution.

SH 1 Mata - open to one lane due to flooding.

Waka Kotahi is also urging anyone who does need to drive in areas affected by severe weather to adjust their driving to the conditions, which means slowing down, increasing following distances, switching headlights on, and watching for flooding and other debris on the road.

Please note this information can change rapidly – ensure you check the latest weather conditions with MetService and consult the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner for the most up to date information on road closures.

