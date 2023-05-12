Overnight Closures On SH1 Between Fanshawe Street And Greenlane Next Week

Waka Kotahi is advising motorists that essential maintenance work will take place on State Highway 1 (SH1) southbound between Fanshawe Street and Greenlane interchange on Tuesday 16 and Wednesday 17 May between 10pm and 5am.

There will be a full closure of southbound lanes from Fanshawe Street to Greenlane interchange and lane restrictions on Auckland Harbour Bridge.

A signposted detour will direct traffic via Fanshawe Street, Beach Road, Grafton Road, Khyber Pass Road, Broadway, Great South Road and Greenlane East. Emergency services will need to use these detour routes.

We strongly recommend motorists take the SH16/SH18 Western Ring Route where possible to avoid congestion.

Due to the size of the closure, traffic management will begin to set up from 6pm onwards. You may see equipment (signs and cones) being laid out but access to SH1 will remain open until 10pm.

As our team will be carrying out vegetation control and stormwater activities, there will be increased noise levels. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.

Please note this work is weather dependant and is subject to change accordingly. Please check www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/auckland for the latest updates and to plan your journey.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists in advance for your support while we complete this essential maintenance.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/nztaakl

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiAkNth

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

