Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Overnight Closures On SH1 Between Fanshawe Street And Greenlane Next Week

Friday, 12 May 2023, 4:02 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi is advising motorists that essential maintenance work will take place on State Highway 1 (SH1) southbound between Fanshawe Street and Greenlane interchange on Tuesday 16 and Wednesday 17 May between 10pm and 5am.

There will be a full closure of southbound lanes from Fanshawe Street to Greenlane interchange and lane restrictions on Auckland Harbour Bridge.

A signposted detour will direct traffic via Fanshawe Street, Beach Road, Grafton Road, Khyber Pass Road, Broadway, Great South Road and Greenlane East. Emergency services will need to use these detour routes.

We strongly recommend motorists take the SH16/SH18 Western Ring Route where possible to avoid congestion.

Due to the size of the closure, traffic management will begin to set up from 6pm onwards. You may see equipment (signs and cones) being laid out but access to SH1 will remain open until 10pm.

As our team will be carrying out vegetation control and stormwater activities, there will be increased noise levels. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience this may cause.

Please note this work is weather dependant and is subject to change accordingly. Please check www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/auckland for the latest updates and to plan your journey.

Waka Kotahi thanks motorists in advance for your support while we complete this essential maintenance.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

We have a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads. Learn more about:

· Road to Zero - our plan to achieve this vision

· Our vision – video explaining Road to Zero and what we’re trying to achieve

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: Labour’s Epic Fail On Seabed Mining

Seabed mining pits environment harm and the interests of indigenous communities against the relatively few jobs for locals, and the relatively large potential profits for mining companies. As Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says, The application by Trans-Tasman Resources involved taking: "Millions of tonnes of iron, titanium, vanadium from the seabed ... by dredging up millions of tonnes of the sea floor." More>>



 
 

The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions In NZ Law

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs (ACT), violent criminals (National), greater investment in policing (Labour), social justice (Green Party) and problems with the criminal justice system (Te Pāti Māori). What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>


Northland Regional Council: Lake Taharoa Vegetation Loss Investigated

Investigations are underway into the mysterious loss of most of the submerged vegetation in Lake Taharoa, the largest in the Kai Iwi dune lakes group and Northland’s deepest lake. More>>


350 Aotearoa: Over 750 Public Buildings Still Waiting For Clean Energy Funding

350 Aotearoa has released a map of state sector buildings across Aotearoa, which outlines the status of fossil-fuelled public buildings - ‘unfunded’, ‘funded’, or ‘transitioned. More>>


National: Hardship Payments Reach New Record

The amount spent on hardship payments has reached a new record, says National’s Social Development and Employment spokesperson Louise Upston. More>>

SAFE: NZ Becomes First Country To Ban Live Export By Sea

Live export by sea will be finally banned on 30 April, with celebratory events across the country marking this milestone. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 