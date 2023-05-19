Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Restoration Day Becomes Restoration Week As The Wellington Region Celebrates Community Conservation

Friday, 19 May 2023, 3:09 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

Greater Wellington is inviting people to learn about restoration and connect with conservationists for the first ever Restoration Week, from Sunday 21 – Saturday 27 May.

For over 20 years, Restoration Day has given people the opportunity to learn restoration skills from experts and each other. This year, in a collaborative effort, Greater Wellington, mana whenua, territorial authorities and conservation partners will provide an entire week of free events dedicated to helping curious conservationists make a difference.

Jo Fagan, Senior Biodiversity Advisor at Greater Wellington, said that local communities can have a huge impact on conservation progress.

“By sharing skills and stories, conservationists can support each other in revitalising our region. With a week of in-person events and webinars, we hope to facilitate positive discussions and learning opportunities.”

The week's events will include Wānanga Waimāori: a day of talks, workshops and fieldtrips focussed on restoring our waterways. A Fish Passage Field Trip will teach attendees about native fish, and overcoming the barriers which prevent them from swimming upstream. The Te Taiao webinars, a 6-night series delivered by local experts, will cover key areas of te taiao restoration across the region. Fieldtrip spaces are limited, so booking is required.

All are welcome at Belmont Regional Park on Saturday 27 May, where Greater Wellington is supporting Porirua City Council (PCC) to run a Community Planting Day - the perfect opportunity to put Restoration Week knowledge into practice.

“This planting day is part of Porirua City Council’s plan to improve the water quality and biodiversity of our streams and harbour,” said Brian Thomas, Program Manager for Riparian Management at PCC. “We’re aiming to get 5000 native plants in the ground, so the more green fingers the better!”

Anyone who attends an activity will be able to enter a prize draw, with winners announced at the end of Restoration Week. There are a range of prizes up for grabs, including family passes to Zealandia and Wellington Zoo.

Those interested in attending Restoration Week events should visit www.gw.govt.nz/restoration-week-2023 to register and for more information.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Budget


This year’s Budget is what a “targeted” and “no frills” response to the financial hardship facing hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders looks like. No doubt the scrapping of the $5 prescription charges will be of some help to people on low incomes and pensioners with multiple ailments. Otherwise, the $11.1 billion investment in health over four years was announced last year. More>>


ALSO:




 
 

National Road Carriers: Focus On Resilience Right, But Roading Deficit Remains

Budget addresses urgent need to respond to devastation caused by recent weather events, but fails to address long-term funding deficit caused by decades of under-investment. More>>


FIRST Union: Budget Supports Vulnerable With A Fairer Tax System

Tomorrow’s Budget should aim to support working people during the cost of living crisis by committing to boost benefits, extend universal public services like half-price public transport fares. More>>

ALSO:



The Conversation: Labour’s ‘No Frills’ Budget Points To An Uninspiring Election

If the recent flood of sleep-inducing pre-budget speeches and commentary is any indication, voters can expect largely unimaginative leadership that fails to prepare the country for an uncertain future. More>>


Tenants Action Wellington: Renters’ Rights Group Pressures Landlords After Loafers Lodge Fire

Tenants’ Action Wellington is shocked, saddened, and angered to hear about the deadly fire at Loafers Lodge today, which did not have functioning sprinklers. More>>

The Conversation: White-Collar Criminals Benefit From Leniency Provisions

If you look at the justice policies of the main political parties you’ll see references to gangs, violent criminals, greater investment in policing, social justice and problems with the criminal justice system. What you won’t see is any reference to white-collar crime. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 