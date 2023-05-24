Speed Limit Changes To Improve School Safety

Dunedin (Wednesday 24 May 2023) – School zones in Dunedin will soon be safer for tamariki as speed limits are lowered to 30km/h around all schools.

The changes to speed limits are part of the Interim Speed Management Plan (ISMP) which requires a reduction in speed limits around all Dunedin schools, helping to implement ‘Road to Zero,’ New Zealand’s Road Safety Strategy 2020 - 2030.

All school zones will adhere to the new 30km/h speed, but for most it will only be applicable before and after school hours. New speed limit signs will mark the beginning and end of school zones, with installation underway and due to be completed for all schools by the end of July.

Public consultation ran from 14 November to 9 December 2022, and a Hearings Committee was held on 17 March 2023 for members of the public to share their feedback in person. The changes were approved at Council on 27 March 2023.

DCC Transport Strategy Manager Nick Sargent thanks the public for sharing their feedback online and taking time to present their views at the Hearing Committee.

“With the support of the Dunedin community we are ready to implement the speed limit changes and make sure schools are safer for tamariki and their families.”

The DCC’s Road Safety and School Travel Planning teams will be working with local police and Waka Kotahi on educating schools, their families, and local communities to ensure a smooth transition to the adjusted limits.

More information, including the list of schools with permanent or variable speed changes, can be found at www.dunedin.govt.nz/speedmanagement.

© Scoop Media

