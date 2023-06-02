Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Overnight Closures On SH16 Between Rosebank And Te Atatu Next Week To Install New Signage

Friday, 2 June 2023, 3:51 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists of upcoming overnight road maintenance on State Highway 16 (SH16) from Tuesday 6 June to Thursday 8 June. 

From Rosebank Road to Te Atatu there will be an overnight closure of the westbound lanes from 10pm – 5am. 

All motorists travelling west will be detoured off SH16 at the Rosebank Rd off-ramp and will re-join SH16 at Te Atatu. 

Contractors will be replacing overhead signage to reflect a new lane reconfiguration as part of the North Western Bus Improvements (NWBI) project. 

The removal of the existing signage and installation of the new signage will take place over the three evenings. As a result, the signage will look incomplete to motorists until the works are completed on the morning of Friday 9 June. The new signage will reflect the additional left hand turning lane at the Te Atatu offramp. 

The affected signage is 500m west of the Patiki Rd westbound on ramp. The overhead signage thereafter will not be affected and will continue to assist motorists on their journey.

Waka Kotahi thanks drivers for their patience and understanding while we complete this important work.

