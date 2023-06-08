Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Pharmac Herceptin Switch To Herzuma Safe But Too Little Too Late

Thursday, 8 June 2023, 2:05 pm
Press Release: BCAC

BCAC is confident that Pharmac’s switch of breast cancer drug Herceptin to Herzuma will have minimal effects on New Zealand patients, given that Herzuma has been used in Australia since 2019 and in private clinics in New Zealand since 2020 and has been found to be safe and effective. It’s good to see that Pharmac will retain a supply of Herceptin in case anyone does have problems with the new brand.

What we don’t understand is why it took Pharmac so long to fund a biosimilar and achieve significant cost savings when the medicines budget is incredibly limited and patients with breast cancer and many other diseases are missing out on effective medicines. “An earlier switch could have seen other vital medicines funded over the last three or four years” says BCAC Chair Libby Burgess.

“We’re also deeply disappointed that Pharmac hasn’t extended access to cover those who need retreatment with this drug in advanced breast cancer. This is recommended in both the European and New Zealand Guidelines for advanced breast cancer and is provided as the normal standard of care in many other countries including Australia” says Ms Burgess. As prominent Australian medical oncologist Professor Fran Boyle said recently in relation to this “Why would you take your foot off the throat of cancer?”.

“We’d also love to see a rapidly injectable form of this drug funded as it would allow treatment in clinics closer to home and take pressure off our hospital cancer infusion services. Access closer to whānau would help to overcome inequities for Māori, Pasifika and those living at a distance from cancer treatment centres” says Ms Burgess.

Other unfunded treatments recommended in guidelines for advanced HER2-positive breast cancer include Tucatinib, Abraxane and Enhertu. There are many other medicines for different breast cancer subtypes (hormone receptor positive and triple negative) that New Zealand women are missing out on, resulting in shorter lives for our women.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from BCAC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Saudi Sports-washing


Since sport is our global religion, it isn’t surprising that the theocratic kingdom of Saudi Arabia has taken the redemptive power of sportswashing very seriously indeed. To the point where the massive Saudi investment in all kinds of professional sport may be hoodwinking the West into overlooking the kingdom’s terrible human rights record.... More>>



 
 


National: Another False Statement Means Wood Must Go
Revelations that Michael Wood emailed a false answer to media about his pecuniary interests shortly after becoming Transport Minister means the Prime Minister must sack him, National’s acting Auckland spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says... More>>
Government: Primary Teachers' Top Base Salary To Rise To $100,000

Primary teachers have agreed to the Government’s pay offer which will see the top base salary step rise to $100,000 by December 2024... More>>


Government: New Moves To Curb Youth Vaping

From August this year, all vaping devices sold in NZ will need to have removeable or replaceable batteries, which will limit the sale of disposable vapes to young people. Any locations within 300 metres of schools and marae will be also off-limits for new shops... More>>

Government: NZ Well Placed As Economy Affects Govt Books

The Government books are reflecting a further moderation in economic activity, although New Zealand is well placed to face the challenges of living costs, recent extreme weather and a subdued global economy... More>>


National: Releases Infrastructure For The Future Plan

National will address New Zealand’s yawning infrastructure deficit to drive economic growth and better living standards for Kiwis, National’s Infrastructure spokesperson Chris Bishop says... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 