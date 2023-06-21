Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wairarapa Farmer Fined For Taking Water In Breach Of Consent

Wednesday, 21 June 2023, 12:24 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Regional Council

A South Wairarapa farmer has been convicted and fined for taking groundwater from a bore in breach of resource consent conditions, and for breaching an abatement notice requiring him to cease this unauthorised extraction of water.

Greater Wellington laid charges against John Coveney in December 2021, and he was sentenced on 20 June 2023 with a fine imposed on him of $26,000 by the Environment Court at Masterton.

Judge Prudence Steven KC refused an application from Mr Coveney for a discharge without conviction after he earlier pleaded guilty to the charges.

In passing the sentence, the Judge commented that Mr Coveney had a “poor attitude” towards the consent conditions demonstrated by a history of non-compliance.

The offending occurred over a period between 1 January 2021 and 31 March 2021 at a block of land in Pirinoa, South Wairarapa that Mr Coveney owns and has operated since 1992 as a dairy farm. The property is situated near the Tūranganui River.

Mr Coveney has a resource consent to take water from a bore located on his property, subject to conditions designed to ensure sustainable management and use of that waterbody and to manage environmental effects.

Greater Wellington regularly monitors compliance with resource consents and during a check in August 2020, it was discovered that Mr Coveney had breached conditions by taking too much water during a ‘low flow’ restricted take period.

An abatement notice was served on Mr Coveney to cease the unauthorised taking of water. He was also provided guidance and advice on how to achieve compliance.

Mr Coveney continued the non-compliant activities despite the abatement notice, and charges were subsequently laid.

Greater Wellington Environment Chair Penny Gaylor said taking water outside consented hours impacts the availability of water to other users and the environment.

“In this case, taking water during low summer flow conditions would have immediately reduced flow in the Tūranganui River and potentially impacted a nearby critically endangered podocarp forest with remnants of tawa and titoki,” Cr Gaylor said.

“Freshwater is a precious resource that must be protected for the benefit of all users as well as the environment.”

Greater Wellington Environment Group Manager Lian Butcher said Greater Wellington takes no pleasure in pursuing convictions and only does so as a last resort.

“Mr Coveney has a history non-compliance since 2012 for which other abatement and infringement notices were issued by the regional council,” Ms Butcher said.

“When non-compliance continued, there were very few options left available to us other than court action.”

Greater Wellington controls the taking and use of freshwater in accordance with the Proposed Natural Resources Plan.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Greater Wellington Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



PM Hipkins: Statement On Michael Wood

This morning I have advised the Governor-General to accept Michael Wood’s resignation as a Minister. Yesterday I was alerted to additional shareholdings Michael held in the JM Fairey Family Trust of which he is both a trustee and a beneficiary. These new shareholdings raise significant concerns around Michael not identifying and managing potential and real conflicts of interest. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On TOP & The Bank Inquiry

The 5% MMP threshold soaks up a disproportionate share of the attention paid to the struggle by small parties to get into Parliament. Winning an electorate seat is the only reliable path to political sustainability under MMP. Peter Dunne’s stronghold in Ohariu saw him through any number of party highs and lows and the Greens’ narrow Coromandel victory in 1999 made them serious contenders, while Chloe Swarbrick’s victory in Auckland Central has given them a vital backstop. More>>



 
 

TEU: VUW Staff & Students Rally In Protest After Decision To Cut 230 Jobs

Staff have been anxiously waiting to find out who would be axed by cuts foreshadowed over a month ago. Today’s announcement confirmed they will target languages, secondary school teaching, tourism, management, geophysics, and physical geography. More>>


Government: Passive House Development To Reduce Power Bills & Emissions

The first Government-led Passive House Development in Australasia will see public housing customers pay around $1 a day to heat and cool their homes, while delivering significantly reduced carbon emissions. More>>


Office of the Ombudsman: Stuart Nash Emails

The Chief Ombudsman has found former Minister Stuart Nash was wrong in refusing to release the majority of his email correspondence with political donors requested under the Official Information Act. More>>


Sir Peter Gluckman: Social Cohesion Straining At The Seams

New Zealand’s status as a cohesive, high-trust nation is being strained by political, economic, and environmental pressures, exacerbated by technological disruptors. We need to pay more attention to strengthening institutional and social trust and staying on top of factors that might weaken them. More>>


Office of the Inspectorate: Many Prisoners Have Experienced Solitary Confinement

A significant new report has found that many New Zealand prisoners are managed in isolation, with potential profound and long-lasting physical and psychological effects. More>>


NZEI Te Riu Roa: Schools Face Leadership Crisis Over Next Five Years

Nearly half of new primary school principals intend to leave their role in the next five years and even new leaders in the profession are facing burn out. If we can’t retain enough experienced teachers, it’s the children who will suffer most. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 