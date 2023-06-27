Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

NPDC Makes It Easier To Reuse Food Scraps And Garden Waste At Home, Work Or School

Tuesday, 27 June 2023, 10:22 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

NPDC and Zero Waste Taranaki are encouraging locals to reduce the amount of green garden waste and food scraps going to landfill by offering a range of easy-to-do ideas whatever your situation.

New Plymouth District residents are sending just under 40 per cent of green garden waste and food scraps to the landfill, a decrease from almost 50 per cent in 2016, but there’s much more to do according to NPDC Manager Resource Recovery Kimberley Hope.

“There’s a lot of goodness in that organic material that can used to benefit the soil and plants, so it seems a waste to just throw it into the landfill bin,” says NPDC Manager Resource Recovery Kimberley Hope.

“If all of that organic material was recycled, the drop in emissions generated from the landfill would be the same as removing 830 cars off the road.”

Any green waste that goes to a transfer station gets turned into commercial compost, as do the food scraps that go into the green kerbside bins.

The NPDC website has been updated to guide people through the options to help them get started including options to suit different size properties and organisations, from benchtop Bokashi bins to how to set up a worm farm or compost heap. More details are on npdc.govt.nz/WeCompostHub.

Fast facts:

  • In 2021/22, New Plymouth District sent 27,038 tonnes of waste to Bonny Glen landfill.
  • In 2022, New Plymouth District households recycled 1,450T of food scraps from the kerbside.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Law & Ordure Policy

Seventy-five days out from election day and the National Party still hasn’t revealed how it is going to pay for its stupendously expensive bag of presents for everyone. It is simultaneously promising to reduce the tax revenue coming into the state coffers, increase the spending going out of those coffers into key areas like health, education, roading, and other infrastructure, while also somehow delivering tax cuts and paying down our debt.



 
 
PHCC: Rise In Congenital Syphilis Requires Action

The global resurgence of syphilis is having inequitable impacts amongst Māori & Pacific whānau and for pregnant women and babies in Aotearoa. Health experts say repeat screenings in the third trimester of pregnancy could help.


MH&W: More Investment Needed For Māori Mental Health & Addiction Services

Māori make up 17% of the population & about 30% of Māori will experience mental distress categorised as ‘mental disorder’ in any year, but only 11% of current mental health & addiction expenditure is on Kaupapa services.


ACT New Zealand: Labour’s Cruel Rental Property Own-Goal

“Labour’s economic mismanagement and attacks on landlords are hurting renters, the very people Labour claims to care about. It’s a classic case of unintended consequences and it’s caused by Labour’s woeful economic ignorance,” says Brooke van Velden.

New Zealand First: 'Past Performance, Not Future Promises'

"Just remember in this election Henry Ford’s words of caution when you’re listening to other party’s promises - 'You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.' This election is about past performance not future promises," Winston Peters says.


National Party:
Luxon Backs Tougher Sentences To Counter Crime Wave

Kiwis are "fed up with brazen offending and a National government will send criminals a strong message through a raft of changes, including tougher sentences," says Christopher Luxon says.


Joint Press Release: Dramatic Reduction In Building Costs

First-time home buyers can expect to see house construction costs tumble as innovation and cooperation align to transform off-site manufacture & drive down construction costs. These innovations will benefit those looking for more affordable, sustainably built, and energy-efficient entry-level homes.

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 