Further Arrests In Operation Kōtare Search Warrants, Wairoa

The Operation Kōtare team was led to Wairoa last week, following information received by local Wairoa staff and their work with the community.

Five search warrants were executed on Wednesday, 28 June at addresses linked to Mongrel Mob chapters Mongrelizm, Wairoa, and East Coast.

The termination involved Wairoa and Hawke’s Bay staff, as well as members of the Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay and Palmerston North Armed Offenders Squads.

A 42-year-old woman (mentioned in a previous release) was charged with three counts of Possession for Supply Methamphetamine, Possession for Supply Cannabis, and Possession of Utensils for Methamphetamine. She has been remanded in custody until 10 July.

In addition to the 42-year-old woman, a 38-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, 27 June, charged with two counts of Injuring with Intent to Commit Grievous Bodily Harm, Possession of Utensils for Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Wilful Damage. He has been remanded in custody until 17 July.

A 40-year-old man was also arrested and charged with Possession of Cannabis and Possession of an Offensive Weapon. He is due to appear in Wairoa District Court on 28 July.

A 42-year-old man was summonsed to appear in court for Possession of Cannabis.

Those arrested and summonsed include patched members of Mongrel Mob Mongrelizm, Mongrel Mob Wairoa, and Mongrel Mob East Coast.

Significant amounts of methamphetamine, cannabis, weapons, and cash were located and seized in the termination.

“The successful operation was the result of Operation Kōtare investigations over the past couple of months, targeting methamphetamine dealing amongst gang members in Wairoa.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish any further criminal offending by those already arrested and others involved in organised crime in the area.”

Eastern District Police will continue to hold gang members to account for their harmful actions in our communities.

“We are committed to reducing gang harm through strong enforcement tactics and prevention programmes with our partners.”

Operation Kōtare also ran a prevention operation alongside the termination.

“This involved local Wairoa and Gisborne community Policing and Māori, Pacific and Ethnic Services staff.

“The result was some very positive engagement and subsequent feedback from the general community and community leadership.”

