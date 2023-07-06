Mayoral Statement - Unacceptable Behaviour Directed Towards Syrian Family In Mosgiel

“I am very saddened to hear of such completely unacceptable behaviour in our community.

“The behaviour flies in the face of the values of hospitality, equality and inclusion which our community hold so dear. It simply won’t be tolerated.

“Our Community Development staff have today visited the family to offer our support to them, as well as to the wider community.

“We are working closely alongside relevant agencies to discuss and action what can be done to enhance the safety of the family and the wider neighbourhood.

“We encourage any residents who can to donate to the Givealittle campaign set up by the community to support the family and stamp out racism. We are also working with the community to see how we can support a neighbourhood-initiated event to take place later this month.

“As much as I am appalled by the behaviour, I am proud of the large number of people in the community who have already rallied behind the family and shown their solidarity with them.”

© Scoop Media

