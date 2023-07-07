Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Scrubcutting Men Add To Porirua's Streamside Success

Friday, 7 July 2023, 1:31 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

Search for ‘Scrubcutting Men’ on Facebook and you’ll find some cool videos of a Porirua-based outfit doing outstanding mahi around our city.

Established by Kaisa Onosai in 2008, he and his two sons have contracts with organisations in Porirua to do tricky work, clearing and planting awkward hillsides and difficult gullies for more sustainable outcomes. And now they’re helping to repopulate fertile ground near our streams after winning a city contract.

Last year, the Council went out with a suite of tenders related to the riparian management programme, the ambitious plan of action to tackle the health of our waterways - especially Te Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour - by improving water quality and enhancing biodiversity. Much of this comes down to putting hundreds of thousands of plants in the ground around Porirua in the next 20 years.

Ngāti Toa, Greater Wellington, schools, and groups like Ngahere Korowai Collective have a big part to play when it comes to volunteer planting, ensuring there are legacy connections in every plant placed into the soil. But the Scrubcutting Men are also part of the conversation for while they’re being paid, that doesn’t lessen their impact and desire to also make a difference in the city they call home.

Kaisa sought advice about the tendering process and completing the necessary legal documents from a community group. He and his boys have never been shy about doing often complex work in problematic places and bad weather, but paperwork and tendering presented more challenges than taking out thorny scrub, Kaisa admits.

But they nailed it, and were awarded the contract - meaning two days a week, the Scrubcutting Men now work for Porirua City Council. This week it was just off Flightys Rd, next week it’ll be another site in Pāuatahanui. If you look at the videos on Facebook, there is a pride in the work - it’s not easy, but it’s important.

"I can look at a hillside and make a plan, that’s not hard for me," Kaisa says. "But while we have done bits and pieces for Porirua City Council before, we wanted this [contract] so we could make things more permanent.

"It makes us happy to be doing this around Porirua - we work hard and we have a good feeling when a job is done."

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Porirua City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Relying On Israeli News Narratives About Palestine

So far, coverage of the Israeli Defence Forces assault on the Jenin refugee camp has followed a familiar pattern - images of explosions & rising plumes of smoke, punctuated by footage of angry & anguished Palestinians at funerals for family members & neighbours. As the Columbia Journalism Review once noted, TV news editors find it hard to resist images of rocket fire.
More



 
 
Government: Transformed Maternity & Early Years Services For Young Lives

New paediatric equipment for hospitals & services for community-based Māori & Pacific providers will transform health services for the youngest New Zealanders. Kahu Taurima has begun by allocating $7M for twenty new paediatric retinal cameras to improve access to Neonatal Retinal Screening for premature babies.


Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More

Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More


Charlotte Korte: Surgical Mesh Patient Safety Concerns

Health Select Committee members had the chance to stop the suffering, but failed to take decisive action. So many lives have already been destroyed, it is understandable that mesh injured women will feel utterly let down by their failure to prevent others from suffering the same fate. More


Government: Ban On New Coal Boilers

The Government is delivering on its climate commitment to ban new coal boilers & to phase out existing boilers by 2037, reducing emissions by about the same amount as 100,000 cars would produce in a year. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 