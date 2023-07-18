Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Trade Waste And Wastewater Bylaw Aims To Protect Waikato River

Tuesday, 18 July 2023, 11:28 am
Press Release: Waikato District Council

Waikato District Council is pleased to have adopted a new Trade Waste and Wastewater Bylaw to strengthen the protection of the Waikato River and the environment through a cultural and technical lens.

Following public consultation, an additional new clause in this bylaw will see mortuary waste separated from the public wastewater network as a prohibited waste.

“The implementation of this clause will mean that mortuary waste will no longer be discharged to the Waikato River, which aligns with Te Ao Maaori (Maaori world view), Te Ture Whaimana (our vision for a healthy Waikato River), and the majority of submitter feedback,” says Kaiwhakamaahere, Jodi Bell-Wymer.

“The bylaw enables Council to give effect to Te Ture Whaimana as well as our compliance outcomes under the Resource Management Act.”

Although treated mortuary waste complies with acceptable discharge standards, cultural values are not considered and the act of discharging the treated mortuary waste to waterways is abhorrent to Maaori.

“The new clause will ensure mortuary waste is disposed of in a manner approved by mana whenua, honouring Te Ao Maaori and protecting the river,” Jodi says.

The clauses and definitions relating to mortuary waste have been kept open to allow for future collaboration between Council, Waikato-Tainui, mana whenua, funeral homes, and other stakeholders.

While the Bylaw has been adopted, Council emphasises that mortuary waste requirements will not come into effect until stakeholders have had the chance to work through appropriate treatment and disposal options.

“A new method for disposing of mortuary waste hasn’t yet been confirmed, but we are working alongside stakeholders to understand how best to manage mortuary waste disposal in our district.

“Collaboration is key, and we won’t be telling them what to do but will work together to come up with solutions.”

Other aims of the new bylaw include to protect public wastewater infrastructure, provide clearer information on connections and outline accountability for damage.

“These changes will help us implement Te Ture Whaimana as well as provide clarity on the wastewater connection process, prevent damage to infrastructure, and address asset damage liability.”

More information on the Bylaw can be found here:

https://www.waikatodistrict.govt.nz/your-council/plans-policies-and-bylaws/bylaws

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Waikato District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Glen Johnson: The Ukraine Counter-Offensive As Seen in Ukraine

The fortifications the Russian Army has built up in Zaporizhzhia this past winter are formidable - a 120-km-wide death trap comprising anti-tank ditches, mine fields, dragon’s teeth, & layers of trenches, some beginning after an approximately 20 km kill zone. And the Ukrainians are facing a very different army to the one they claimed a string of victories over last year. More



 
 
Government: New Zealand Welcomes UK To CPTPP

The United Kingdom’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is great news for the region and New Zealand, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says. More


ACT: Announces List For 2023 General Election

ACT has today announced its list for the 2023 General Election. “New Zealanders from all walks of life are demanding real change. Today, ACT has announced a talented and diverse team of Kiwis equipped to deliver it." More

Scoop Election Podcast: Politics From Canterbury - In It For You.

Reviving the grand traditions of ‘The Mainland Touch’ politics in New Zealand is no longer the domain on the chattering classes of Wellington and Auckland. The Canterbury sheep is roaring into Election ‘23 with a Mainland view of national politicking. More


Government: NZ To Provide Further Support For Ukraine

The PM & President Zelenskyy met today on the side-lines of the NATO Leaders’ summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, to discuss New Zealand’s unwavering support for Ukraine & its unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s ongoing aggression.

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 